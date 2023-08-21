Following her successful debut in the television series Negotiators Luxe back in June, Dallas real estate agent Lisa Johnson is set to appear once again in another episode next month.

Negotiators Luxe is a new streaming series that features several influential real estate agents as they highlight the distinguishable properties, places and people that make each city one-of-a-kind.

Johnson — who is a successful Dallas-Fort Worth agent at Ebby Halliday Real Estate in Frisco, Texas — was selected as one of the many co-hosts of the show earlier this year.

The North Texas real estate professional’s journey into a television star started back in May, when filming began for her episode.

Her inaugural episode would air in June, giving national audiences a taste of Dallas’s iconic destinations through Johnson’s evident storytelling abilities, passion for real estate and love for the city.

“I love being a Negotiator Luxe agent in Dallas!” said Johnson. “Dallas is such a vibrant and diverse city with a lot to offer its residents. I am fortunate to have this opportunity to showcase the city I work in by capturing footage of some of Dallas’s beloved and popular destinations.”

With one episode already under her belt, Johnson’s next episode is set to air this upcoming September.

The local real estate star says that audiences should expect “more excitement, creativity, and captivating storytelling” that she and her team of collaborators has cooked up, in an effort to provide a captivating and informative look into life in the Big D.

“Getting to work with my friends in the city I grew up in is such a blessing to me,” said Johnson. “I love to be creative, so this is right up my alley.”

Negotiators Luxe can be watched for free exclusively on The Reveel Streaming Network (available on iOS devices, Android devices, Macbooks, PCs, Roku and Fire TV).