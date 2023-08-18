A global art event dedicated to showcasing independent artists is coming to Dallas this October.

“We’ve always aimed to create a welcoming, non-intimidating environment for both new and seasoned art collectors, and we look forward to continuing to deliver on that promise in Dallas in the years to come,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of the Other Art Fair.

The Other Art Fair will be held on Oct. 5 to 8 at the Dallas Market Hall. Saatchi Art is presenting this year’s event—the sixth time the fair has come to Dallas.

The event will feature artists from around the world, including 11 countries and 19 U.S. states. A juried selection of 130 local, national and international emerging artists will be on display.

“As we celebrate our 12-year anniversary, I am proud of the work we’ve done, the success our exhibiting artists have seen and our substantial growth to new markets both in the U.S. and internationally,” said Stanier.

Visitors will be able to meet artists in person. Limited edition prints across various media, including painting, photography, sculpture and mixed media, will be available for purchase.

The fair will feature special guest artist Charles Michael Davis. Davis is a well-known photographer and has worked on the television series, Grey’s Anatomy and The Originals.

“I am beyond thrilled to be returning to the Other Art Fair in multiple cities this fall. I will bring with me brand new framed works, a new limited series of skate decks, as well as an exciting interactive element that I hope guests will love,” said Davis.

At the event, Davis will showcase a new series of works from his ‘Wild at Heart’ photography series. Visitors will also have the opportunity to have their own portraits taken by Davis.

Other special guests will include:

Jammie Holmes, artist

Alison Hearst, curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

India Balyejusa, associate curator at Saatchi Art

Nicole Garton, director of the Other Art Fair

Sweet Tooth Hotel

The fair is expected to include immersive installations, interactive activities, live portrait sessions, performances, a café and bar.

At the event, organizers will also introduce three Dallas-based recipients of its Fall 2023 New Futures award. The New Futures program aims to champion local artists at the start of their careers by awarding complimentary exhibition space.

The Dallas Hotel is located at 2200 N Stemmons Fwy in Dallas. For more information, click here.