On Aug. 19, 2023, the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop in Mesquite, Texas will offer fans a one-of-a-kind opportunity to check out exclusive team memorabilia.

The event is part of Collections on Tour, a Dallas Cowboys initiative that travels to different locations and showcases must-see items from the team’s storied history.

The Mesquite stop of the tour will largely feature a collection of items themed around Super Bowl 12, which includes: a replica of the Super Bowl 12 Lombardi Trophy, an authentic Super Bowl 12 media guide, a signed football from hall of fame Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, a souvenir issue of the Dallas Cowboys Weekly Magazine after the team won the championship and much more.

In addition to getting to experience these rare items, the first 100 attendees that make select purchases will receive a free poster featuring the Cowboys’ Super Bowl victories, as well as free headwear patches on any hardware that they buy. Fans will also be able to pick up free customizable hat patches and watch the unveiling of brand-new original team art.

The event will also be holding a giveaway contest for the chance to receive a blown-up version (40 x 60, to be exact) of the Cowboys Super Bowl poster.

The collection will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CT) for one day only, so whether you are a casual fan or a super-fanatic, be sure to go check out these rare items before they head out of town.

The Cowboys’ first regular season game is less than a month away against the New York Giants on Sept. 10, 2023.

If you hope to show off the new Cowboys merch, be sure to check out the upcoming annual Cowboys Night event at the Ford Center in Frisco on Aug. 22, 2023. The event is part of the Cowboys’ 2023 Training Camp, which gives fans the chance to watch the Dallas Cowboys team practice in preparation of their upcoming regular season.

Cowboys Night will kick off the first of three practices that the NFL team will showcase in front of fans in Frisco.