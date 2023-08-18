Addison’s highly anticipated annual Oktoberfest event, which puts a Texas spin on the traditional German celebration, is set to make its grand return Sept. 14-17.

Each year, the Oktoberfest event brings together thousands of people to Addison Circle Park for four days of German culture, food, music and — of course — refreshing bier.

At this year’s celebration, nearly two dozen food booths will be setting up shop, offering a wide array of German-inspired dishes.

Some of the lip-smacking highlights this year include schnitzel sandwiches from Hoi-Hoi’s Brat House, German pastries and cakes from Kaffee und Kuchen, smoked jalapeño cheddar bratwurst courtesy of Munich Brat Haus, jumbo pretzels from Spätzlehaus, and much more to try.

Attendees looking for more of a “home cooking” experience can also enjoy authentically Texan meals such as Texas brisket sandwiches from KCI Hospitality, corn dogs and funnel cakes from CornDog with No Name, as well as good old fashioned cheeseburgers from Dog Haus Biergarten, to name a few.

Texans looking to quench their thirst with an authentic bier experience can do just that at the upcoming festival.

Participating in the event this year is Paulaner, one of six breweries in Munich that are authorized to sell bier at the original Oktoberfest in the German capital.

Paulaner will be supplying the Addison Oktoberfest with six of its brews — each one having its own unique flavor profile — which includes Oktoberfest Bier, Oktoberfest Märzen, Hefe Weizen, Weizen-Radler (a non-alcoholic bier), Grapefruit Radler and Pils.

Outside of refreshments, Addison’s Oktoberfest also has a variety of family-friendly entertainment planned, such as Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, yodels, interactive games, adorable dachshund races and much more.

Tickets for the event are free for Thursday (Sept. 14) and Sunday (Sept. 17), while Friday (Sept. 15) and Saturday (Sept. 16) will cost $10 — however, children that are nine years of age or younger can get in for no charge all weekend long.

For more information about Addison Oktoberfest, or to purchase tickets, head to addisonoktoberfest.com.