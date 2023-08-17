This week, food review app Yelp released its “Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas” list, with five Plano restaurants making the cut. In fact, 25 of Yelp’s restaurant list can be found in North Texas alone.

According to the list, the number-one food establishment in all of Plano was EBESU Robata & Sushi, placing 18th in the entire state.

Established in 2019, and residing in the Historic Downtown Plano Arts District, EBESU Robata & Sushi is a modernized Japanese bistro that offers a number of specialties, including binchotan-grilled seafood, sushi and sashimi varieties and much more.

Coming in second in Plano, and 41st in Texas, was 1418 Coffee House. The craft coffee shop is known for — you guessed it — its wide range of hand-crafted caffeinated beverages, including espressos, french press coffees and more. In addition to drinks, the establishment also offers sweet and savory food items, such as its emporium pies.

Plano’s third-ranking eatery, ranked 70th in the state, was Sourdough Bread Deli. The spot is best known for its freshly-baked bread, along with popular dishes such as “The Rescue Sandwich” or the fan-favorite pastrami sandwich.

Salvadoran taco establishment Mama Vickys Pupusas Y Mas found itself in the four-spot for Plano and 72nd in the Lone Star State. The restaurant’s most popular dishes include its Al Pastor Tacos, as well as its unique chicken soup.

Finally, rounding out the top five in Plano was Edmond’s Burgers & More (which was 75th in the whole state). Edmond’s is renowned for its wide array of specialty burgers, in addition to sandwiches, wraps, tacos and much more.

According to Yelp, the list was compiled and ranked from visitor ratings between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1, 2023.

To check out the list of top Texas places to eat in its entirety, head over to the Yelp website.