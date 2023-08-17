The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is saying farewell to the season with a celebratory Summer Send-off Package. In addition to deluxe accommodations, guests will be treated to a family-friendly resort pool party and a private fireworks show.

To spend the Labor Day weekend poolside, book a one, two or three-night stay that includes Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, and take part in a unique family-friendly experience. Packages must be booked by Aug. 31.

Highlights of the Labor Day activities include a family-friendly resort pool party on Sunday which will end with a private fireworks show. Kids can look forward to airbrush tattoos as well as snow cones and s’mores on the terrace. Children will also receive a welcome amenity, plus a FunPass per registered child for on-property kids experiences. Guests will also receive complimentary self-parking.

Additionally, hotel guests are invited to head to the Monument Realty PGA District on Saturday, Sept. 2 for a Hunger Awareness Month kickoff party. The ’80s-themed bash will be open to the public and will feature a canned food drive benefitting Frisco Family Services along with live music. Popular DFW-area band 80’s Mix Tape will perform on the Event Lawn from 7-10 p.m. Guests are encouraged to don their best ‘80s attire and to bring canned goods and nonperishable food items.

The Omni resort, through their Say Goodnight To Hunger program, will also make a donation to Feeding America when you book a stay.

Since launching Say Goodnight to Hunger in June 2016, Omni has donated over 20 million meals to help Feeding America provide nutritious meals for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities across the United States.

As the Official Hotel of the PGA Tour, Omni Hotels & Resorts will help provide four meals for a family in need for every birdie-or-better made during each PGA TOUR event. This past season we’ve donated nearly 215,000 meals to the local Feeding America food bank in each tournament’s home city.

