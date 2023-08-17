In an effort to avoid a potential emergency down the road, the city of Lewisville is advising residents to reduce their water usage.

According to WFAA, Lewisville officials said that the city’s water system is currently functioning at its full limit amidst the county experiencing an emergency heat warning.

“It’s a caution,” said Lewisville Community Relations Director James Kunke to WFAA. “We reached capacity for a couple of days and if we stay there, we’re fine. But, if we go beyond it, we have to do rationing procedures. And if we go beyond Stage 1, it can be pretty severe.”

As part of the advisory, the city is cracking down on outdoor water use, placing restrictions on lawn and landscape irrigation. Throughout the summer months (May 1 through Sept. 30), the city says that landscape watering by automatic irrigation or hose-end sprinklers will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

According to the city’s website, there are exceptions to the restrictions under specific conditions, including properties with irrigation systems that do not tap into the city’s water supply (well water, for example), properties that are too large for all irrigation zones to be watered within the allowed time, as well as properties that are installing new sod.

The city will also be enforcing a water schedule, which will allow residents to conduct outdoor water usage twice a week.

The schedule is as follows: Properties with even-numbered addresses or no street address can water on Tuesdays and Saturdays; properties with odd-numbered addresses are permitted to water on Wednesdays and Sundays; and commercial and multi-family customers are allowed to water on Mondays and Thursdays.

For more information, and to view the restrictions in full, head over to the city of Lewisville website.