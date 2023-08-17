For the third season in a row, the 2023 Jerry Jones Classic presented by Whataburger will kick off the Texas high school football season as two of the nation’s top teams take the field.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1:00 p.m., the Rockwall Yellowjackets and the Cedar Hill Longhorns will face off at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. This marks their first meeting since their season opener nearly a year ago. Fans can catch the highly anticipated high school football game live on TXA21.

“What an honor it is to have two storied Texas high school football programs compete here to open the season,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. “The tradition that has been established with this game is something that is very special to me, my family and our entire organization. High school football is the bloodline of our sport, and we are proud to continue hosting high school games all season long at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.”

Rockwall comes into the season following three double-digit win seasons out of the last four. The offseason is showcased by a heated competition for the quarterback position, with returning players Mason Marshall and University of Wisconsin commit Landyn Locke battling for the role.

Cedar Hill hopes to reclaim its status as a dominant state force, anchored by one of Texas’ premier defenses. The three-star cornerback and SMU commit Alexander Rodgers will lead the way for a program that has a reputation for playing menacing defense under new head coach Nick Ward.

“Whataburger and Friday night football go hand in hand,” said Whataburger President and CEO, Ed Nelson. “We’re honored to be part of this great tradition and are excited to kick off the football season with these two amazing teams.”

Tickets are on sale now at SeatGeek.com starting at $12.50.