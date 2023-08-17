From Sept. 21 to 24, 2023, Oak Point Park will host the always anticipated Plano Balloon Festival.

Starting on Thursday, Sept. 21, the festivities will begin at 5 p.m. The excitement continues with the captivating RE/MAX of Texas Parachute Team exhibition at 6 p.m., followed by the balloon glow, with hot air balloons inflating and illuminating the night. The evening ends with a family-friendly concert by the Plano Symphony Orchestra, starting at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the festivities kick off at 4 p.m. At 4:30, Party Machine will play at the Fox4 Main Stage. The RE/MAX sky diving parachute exhibition follows the concert at 6 p.m. After, the hot air balloon glow takes place and tops off with a magnificent fireworks display.

Set your alarm early for Saturday, Sept. 23, to witness the enchanting sight of the first balloon launch at 7 a.m., against the backdrop of the morning sunrise. At 4:30 p.m., put on your dance shoes and make your way back to the Fox4 Main Stage for a performance by the party band Ice House. At 6 p.m., brace yourself for another captivating display as the RE/MAX of Texas Parachute Team descends again from the sky onto the balloon field.

Later in the evening, courtesy of H-E-B and Central Market, there is a hot air balloon glow at 7:30 p.m., followed by a spectacular fireworks show synchronized to a musical arrangement.

The festival will come to an end on Sunday, Sept. 24. That day, gates open at 6 a.m., and the last balloon launch closes out the event at 11 a.m.

The H-E-B Central Market Kids Fun Zone will offer free craft stations daily, along with ticketed options like inflatable slides and thrilling carnival rides. Over 30 food vendors are set to serve up beloved fair treats, along with local vendor booths.

The Plano Balloon Festival Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 agency that is dedicated to educating attendees about hot air ballooning and producing a family-oriented event that offers other local non-profits an opportunity to assist in the operations of the festival. The objective is to offer the participating non-profit agencies an opportunity to raise funds and awareness of their programs and services.

Admission is priced at $10 for adults, while children aged 6-12 can enter for $5. Purchase tickets online here.