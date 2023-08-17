For the first time, Chick-fil-A is giving its fan-favorite chicken sandwich a new seasonal spin by combining the classic flavors with a sweet and subtly spicy kick. Drool and behold! Chick-fil-A’s new honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich.

Photo: chick-fil-a | website

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich,” said Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A chef and creator behind the honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich in an official statement. “With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love.”

According to the fast-food chain, they did not take tampering with the original recipe lightly. Before making the new item available across the continental U.S., Chick-fil-A experimented with nearly 30 sandwich options until a successful market test in Asheville, N.C. and upstate South Carolina in 2020 made it clear that customers wanted a sweet and spicy twist, almost as much as the original option.

“The honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients,” added Chef Tracy.

If you are curious, here’s what you can expect to find in your sandwich when you stop by next week:

Pimento Cheese: Custom-made by Chick-fil-A, the combination of sharp cheddar cheese, green chilis and red pimentos work together to create a savory, melty spread atop the original Chick-fil-A filet.

Jalapeños: Never before used in a Chick-fil-A entrée and sourced especially for the brand’s menu item, the mildly pickled jalapeños deliver just enough heat to balance the sweet and salty flavors.

Honey: Sweet and smooth, the drizzle of honey on our warm toasted bun adds a subtly sweet flavor to tie everything together. Chick-fil-A introduces the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

The new item will be available to all sandwich enthusiasts beginning Aug. 28, 2023.