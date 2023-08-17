On Aug. 17, 2023, the Texas Transportation Commission (TxDOT) approved a comprehensive strategy to establish an electric vehicle charging network spanning the entire border of the state.

Legislative action from Congress resulted in the allocation of more than $400 million to TxDOT. This funding will facilitate collaborative efforts between the private sector and the department to install electric vehicle charging stations along key Texas interstates and major highways.

The Texas EV Plan was developed in the spring of 2022, following the initial National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program Guidance from FHWA. Upon completion of the plan and submittal to FHWA for review, TxDOT then transitioned to drafting the solicitation for EV charging stations.

In the letter granting authorization for TxDOT to receive the NEVI funds, Gov. Greg Abbott proposed that TxDOT, along with relevant stakeholders, incorporate a means by which Texans can conveniently journey “from Beaumont to El Paso and Texline to Brownsville in an EV—with a focus on rural placement and connectivity.”

“The approval of this plan is the next step toward completing a border-to-border charging network to travel this great big state of ours,” said Director of TxETRA Tom Smith. “Without a robust and visible charging network, many potential electric vehicle buyers are reluctant to drive long distances.”

According to an official statement, Texas is the first state to adopt a forward-looking charging network requirement for the charging stations to include the CCS standard, as well as the North American Charging Standard (NACS). This type of charging plug will be used by most electric vehicles following 2025.

“The number of EVs on the road in Texas has increased more than 50% over the last year,” Smith said. “There are close to 215,000 electric vehicles on the road in Texas as of August 15. As more Texans realize how cheap EVs are to own and operate and more electric pickup trucks hit the highways, those numbers will skyrocket. TxDOT’s action today will help future-proof the Texas transportation system.”

