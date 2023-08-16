Get ready for another weekend of fun activities and high-class entertainment! It especially promises to become a marvelous weekend for music lovers of various genres as legendary large crowd-pleasers like Metallica, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Ted Nugent hit up North Texas.

But, of course, that is not all there is to enjoy this weekend. Consider mixing in Tony Deyo’s comedy performance with your musical experiences, and also make sure to visit the charming weekend markets in McKinney and Plano with friends and family members.

Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat, and get everything planned for an amazing three-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: salivanchuk semen | shutterstock

When: August 18, 2023 | 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Where: Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More info

This weekend on August 18, 2023, head over to the Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall in Plano for a night of listening to DJ-performed pop hits, both current and classic. Tonic Bar & Lounge on the second floor offers an adult-friendly ambiance with plush lounges and a chic setting. No cover charge is required, but seating is first-come, first-served.

When: August 18, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info

Get ready to experience a delightful movie night under the stars with your friends and family at the Monument Realty PGA District in Frisco. Bring your blankets and enjoy your favorite movie concessions this weekend while indulging in deliciously sweet treats from Margaret’s Cones & Cups. Be sure to bring a blanket for comfortable seating, as lawn chairs are prohibited.

Photo: dedmityay | shutterstock

When: August 18 to 19, 2023 | 10:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

More info

This weekend, from August 18 to 19, 2023, you can marvel at sculptures in the ArtCentre of Plano. The event showcases the work of 12 renowned Texas sculptors and promises a diverse range of artworks created from various materials, such as wood, marble and fiber. The exhibition is a captivating experience, offering insight into the creative talents of artists from North and Central Texas.

When: August 18 to 19, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St, McKinney

More info

Set your calendar to experience vibrant art at the Living in Color exhibit. You can join multi-media artists Cara Lockwood and Cindy Peters this week at The Cove in McKinney on August 18 and 19, 2023, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. to immerse yourself in their joyful and expressive artwork that celebrates the beauty of life in all its vibrant hues.

Photo: benoit daoust | shutterstock

When: August 18 and 20, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: AT&T Stadium | One AT&T Way, Arlington

Tickets

Experience the Metallica M72 World Tour this weekend as it hits the AT&T Stadium. This event promises an electrifying North American leg with a unique twist. Enjoy a no-repeat weekend featuring two nights of Metallica performing with distinct setlists and support lineups. The band’s bold new in-the-round stage design adds to the excitement. Take advantage of this opportunity to rock out to Metallica’s iconic music.

When: August 19, 2023 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: Billy Bob’s Texas | 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth

Tickets

Catch the legendary Ted Nugent live on his Farewell Tour at Billy Bob’s Texas on August 19, 2023. This event promises a unique experience in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards. Enjoy live music on the main stage at 10:00 p.m. featuring Ted Nugent. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., so come early to soak in the atmosphere, dine at the Honky Tonk Kitchen, and explore Billy Bob’s gift store.

Photo: tomertu | shutterstock

When: August 19, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: the Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

Tickets

Experience A Journey Through The Sixties on August 19, 2023, at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. This captivating musical journey brings the iconic sounds of the sixties to life, featuring hits from the Beach Boys to the British invasion and more. Immerse yourself in the era with authentic costumes, vintage instruments and a multimedia backdrop. This original show is a nostalgic tribute to the golden age of music.

When: August 19, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

More info

Visit Addison Circle Park for a fantastic evening filled with canine-focused activities, live music, food trucks and more. Pups and their humans can enjoy the pop-up dog park, canine cooldown doggie splash pad, pet treat truck and more. For pint-loving humans, the pints pavilion offers beer sampling from various breweries. Pack a picnic, bring your furry friends and experience an unforgettable pawty in Addison!

Photo: alexsviridov | shutterstock

When: August 19, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info

This event will take place at The Monument Realty PGA District in Frisco. Experience the excitement of an all-request, sing-along show with J’s Dueling Pianos. This interactive and family-friendly performance promises crowd-pleasing favorites. Bring your friends, a blanket and your singing voice for a lively evening. You can enjoy the show for free. PGA District restaurants and retail outlets will be open to serve your favorite meals, snacks and drinks.

When: August 19 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

More info

Join the vibrant atmosphere of the McKinney farmers market at Chestnut Square on August 19, 2023. This award-winning market lets visitors experience a blend of history and the present. You can shop for locally grown produce, artisanal foods and handmade items from various vendors. Embrace a sense of community, support sustainability and explore the rich offerings of this renowned market in McKinney’s historic Chestnut Square.

Photo: tsuguliev | shutterstock

When: August 19, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

More info

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Latin music and dance at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival this weekend. This festival invites you to wear your dancing shoes and enjoy the fun. Experience live bands and DJs playing infectious rhythms, participate in salsa lessons, savor delicious offerings from food trucks and enjoy a lively atmosphere. Enjoy this exciting celebration of salsa music and culture!

Summer is here! 10 Best Splash Pads In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney Parents rejoice, splash pad season is here! We’re in Texas, and that means that as soon as May arrives, temperatures start to skyrocket. Suddenly, many of our favorite playgrounds are too hot to enjoy. Fortunately, local splash pads save the day, keeping our little ones entertained from now through September. Unless otherwise stated, these splash…

When: August 19 2023 | 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney

Tickets

Get ready this weekend for a delightful summer experience. This event lets you enjoy a day filled with delicious beverages and vibrant community spirit. You can explore shops, indulge in tasty beverages and support local businesses. Sample a variety of drinks, including craft beer, seltzers, cocktails and more, at 20 different stops downtown. Tickets include a take-home cup and map for your tasting journey. This event supports Hope Clinic.

Photo: philip hunton | shutterstock

When: August 19, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Nack Theater | 6711 Oak Street, Frisco

Tickets

This weekend, join in with family and friends on August 19, 2023, at the Nack Theater in Frisco to delight in the hilarious comedy performance of Tony Deyo, a seasoned comedian celebrated nationwide for his witty and quick material. With a background as a professional symphony musician, Deyo’s comedic timing is impeccable. Don’t miss this chance for a side-splitting evening!

When: August 20, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion | 3839 S Fitzhugh, Dallas

Tickets

Don’t miss the H.S. Reunion Tour 2023 featuring Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and D.J. Drama! This event occurs on August 20, 2023, at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. It promises to be an evening of unforgettable performances by these iconic artists. Secure your tickets and prepare for a weekend night of incredible music and entertainment.

Photo: chistov991 | shutterstock

When: August 20, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5880 State Highway 121, Plano

More info

On August 20, 2023, head to The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano for a splendid Sunday market experience. This large-scale farmers and artisan market features local artisans, curated crafts and lawn games. Browse handmade jewelry, accessories, home goods, fresh foods and more while enjoying delicious offerings from local eateries. This free event promises a vibrant atmosphere and delightful discoveries.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County

The Comedy Arena Presents: Steven Michael Quezada

When: August 18 to 19, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

Tickets

Sam Hunt: Summer On The Outskirts Tour

When: August 19, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion | 3839 S Fitzhugh, Dallas

Tickets

Danna Paola – Xt4s1s Tour Usarsity!

When: August 19, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory | 300 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving

Tickets

Assassination City Roller Derby

When: August 19, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Thunderbird Roller Rink | 3200 Thunderbird Ln, Plano

Tickets

Music on Main

When: August 19, 2023 | 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.

Where: The Rail District | Main St, Frisco

More info

FC Dallas VS Philadelphia Watch Party At Legacy Hall

When: August 20, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

Photo courtesy of claire cowman – the artsy publicist

When: September 8 to 10, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Fashion Industry Gallery | 1807 Ross Ave, Dallas

Tickets

This chocolate festival in Dallas showcases many exhibitors offering unique chocolates to sample and purchase. Delve into the tasty world of chocolate with informative demos and classes, exploring everything from tree to bar to bonbon and more. Visitors of all ages are welcome to savor the delightful chocolate experience. Secure your tickets early to avoid congestion during the staggered entry times.

When: September 14 to 17, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

More info

Join the fun at the Addison Oktoberfest from September 14 to 17, 2023. You can experience the authentic Bavarian celebration with a Texan twist, where visitors don dirndls and lederhosen for four days of revelry in German culture, food, music and bier. Enjoy traditional entertainment on multiple stages and games for beer lovers, kids and dachshunds. Raise your German stein and say: prost!

Photo: jasmine sahin | shutterstock

When: September 21 to 24, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Oak Point Park | 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Tickets

Celebrate 42 years of ballooning festivities in Plano and Collin County! The excitement takes place from September 21 to 24, 2023. This remarkable four-day festival offers an array of attractions, including entertainment on the main stage, exciting kids’ activities, skydiving displays, a wide variety of delectable foods, a diverse range of merchandise and handmade products and, of course, the awe-inspiring hot air balloons.