Registration is open for Shelton Fall Scholars on Saturday mornings. Scholars usees Sequential English Education (SEE), which is a research-based program designed to help strengthen reading, writing and spelling skills for students with dyslexia or related disorders.

Fall 2023 – Spring 2024

Fall Semester: $850

Spring Semester: $850

All students must pay a $100 Deposit. For NEW students, the registration fee covers the cost of pre-testing and assessment. For RETURNING students, the registration fee is applied to the tuition.

2023 – 2024 Scholars

Scholars will be held in person at Shelton, 17301 Preston

Road, Dallas.

Dates and Times

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Fall Session (Saturdays only from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Saturday, September 9, 2023, through Saturday, November 18, 2023*

*Scholars will not meet on Saturday, October 7, 2023

Spring Session (Saturdays only from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Saturday, January 20, 2024, through Saturday, April 27, 2024*

*Scholars will not meet on Saturday, February 17, March 16 or March 30.

New Parent Orientation (Required for all new parents)

Zoom Meeting – Thursday, September 7, 2023, at

6:00-7:15 p.m.

Tutor Training (Becoming a Tutor)

Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, at

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. each day

For more information, click here.

Questions? Contact Jessica Newman at jnewman@shelton.org or 972-774-1772, ext. 2310.