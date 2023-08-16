This past weekend, new Plano bridal shop Chally Bridal & Prom held its grand opening celebration event at its store located in The Shops at Willow Bend.

The opening event featured a special guest appearance by Randy Fenoli, a celebrity designer from the hit TLC reality program Say Yes to the Dress, which was filmed from 2007 to present.

According to Plano Magazine, over the course of the grand opening, Fenoli held consultations with numerous brides. Fenoli also brought his entire wedding gown line, including a never-before-seen collection for the soon-to-be brides.

Chally Bridal & Prom is a family-operated business, with owners Ann and James Kang at the helm. The name Chally was created as a mix of their son’s and daughter’s names, Chris and Ally.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the Kangs moved to the Lone Star State in 2020 after successfully operating a bridal salon business in St. Louis for 25 years. Following a delay via the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo were finally able to open up their new store in Texas this year.

Standing at 40,000 square-foot, Chally Bridal & Prom is now the largest bridal salon in the entire state, according to a press release. Among the store’s wide selection of offerings include wedding gowns, dresses for prom and homecoming, quinceañera dresses and more. Signature bridal appointments can also be booked for an over-the-top experience for the bride’s big day.

Chally Bridal & Prom is currently looking to hire a bridal sales consultant and prom sales consultant. The store is located at 6121 W. Park Blvd. Suite B121. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information about the new Plano bridal store or to book an appointment, head over to challybridalandprom.com.