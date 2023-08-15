PopStroke, a Florida-based experimental golf and casual dining concept, is breaking ground Tuesday, Aug. 15 at its new location in the Grandscape development in The Colony. The Tiger Woods-partnered mini-golf course is set to open in early 2024.

As previously reported by Local Profile, a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation showed that the new mini-golf, designed by legendary golf star Tiger Woods and his golf course design firm TGR, will span across 13,000 square feet and feature 37 outdoor mini-golf holes.

With an estimated cost of $5.2 million, construction was initially set to begin in June 2023 with a grand opening planned for Dec. 2023, according to the filing, but both dates were pushed.

The Colony is the second Texas location PopStroke’s opened in recent years. On Dec. 2022, the entertainment and food chain opened two 18-hole putting courses spanning more than 60,000 square feet in Katy, near Houston, according to Houston Chronicle. Katy is the first location the chain opened outside of Florida.

The Colony residents can expect all the amenities other PopStroke locations offer, including a variety of craft beer, wine, ice cream and food to enjoy on or off the course. Additionally, the company provides guests with its own app to keep track of scores, register for events, view the menu and earn points to exchange for food, drinks and merch.

According to WFAA, the venue will be located between Scheels and Live Grandscape at Grandscape, a $1.5 billion entertainment development located just off Sam Rayburn Tollway. PopStroke will be surrounded by some of the most anticipated new restaurants and venues in North Texas that in recent months have flocked to the new development, including Quartino, World of Beer, Akira Back, Fountain Life and the first Portillo’s location in Texas.