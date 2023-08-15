Collin County parents Fernando and Cristina Cossich filed a lawsuit against Primrose School of Eldorado in McKinney, alleging the school abandoned their three-year-old daughter.

The lawsuit from The Button Law Firm alleges that on Oct. 20, 2022, the Cossich’s three-year-old was left alone in a dimly lit classroom. The suit said the teacher only realized the child was absent when a colleague entered the dark room and discovered the young girl, frightened and alone.

According to a Button Law Firm statement, facility staff members allegedly forged the Cossiches’ signatures on the incident report. The suit claimed the couple was not aware of the state-required report until they were questioned by the investigator.

The daycare center was cited 16 times by the state over a five-year period for multiple violations, including failing to follow child supervision requirements and putting unqualified workers with incomplete background checks in charge of watching children, leading to the incident involving the Cossiches’ daughter. The school did not respond to Local Profile’s request for a statement prior to publishing.

“Primrose School of Eldorado was extremely irresponsible for ignoring safety standards created to prevent incidents like this,” said Russell Button, founder of The Button Law Firm and the daycare injury lawyer representing the Cossich family. “There was no need for my clients’ three-year-old daughter to endure this trauma. The school made a promise to parents like my clients that it would closely supervise children, yet they forgot about her.”

Following the incident, the suit alleges Primrose School of Eldorado claimed it adhered to the protective measures implemented by the state of Texas. However, according to the suit, the daycare center was cited again for abandoning a child in a classroom in March 2023 — five months after the incident involving the Cossiches’ daughter. The suit states the child in this second incident was not found until a parent arrived at the end of the day to pick them up.

According to Button, “We hope this lawsuit prompts Primrose School of Eldorado to finally prioritize child safety after ignoring multiple citations.”