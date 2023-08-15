A McKinney man was recently added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List in connection with a suspected murder, along with a series of other crimes.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS), 24-year-old Joshua Darnell Lockett 24, associated with the Bloods gang, is wanted by authorities since July 5, 2023. The McKinney Police Department issued arrest warrants for Lockett on charges of murder and aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon. Collin County also issued warrants for his arrest on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

In Oct. 2019, Lockett was found guilty of engaging in deadly conduct by discharging a firearm toward one or more individuals. As a result, he was given a two-year confinement sentence in a facility operated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). During the same month, Lockett was also convicted of evading arrest or detention and assault resulting in bodily injury. For each of these offenses, he received a sixty-day confinement sentence. He completed his time in TDCJ and was released in 2021.

Lockett’s most recent arrest occurred in April 2023 when the Plano Police Department apprehended him for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He subsequently posted bail and was released.

The Texas Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Lockett’s arrest. TCS offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, TDPS and other agencies have arrested 26 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $85,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

Lockett is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including an AR-47 rifle on his abdomen, a cross on his upper right arm, the word “HEARTLESS” across his chest, along with other tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, left shoulder, both arms and both hands.

The TDPS warns individuals to refrain from attempting to apprehend the fugitives, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Lockett’s wanted bulletin.