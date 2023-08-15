Oregon-based Dutch Bros. is in the process of extending its presence across North Texas. The company is currently in the construction phase of a roasting facility situated to the east of U.S. Highway 75 on the southern side of Melissa.

According to the Construction Journal, the coffeehouse franchise is building an approximate 65,000-square-foot plant on a six-acre plot, holding around a $13,000,000 value. The location is planned near the junction of U.S. 75 and State Highway 121.

The project was approved by the city of Melissa last summer and is expected to open in 2024.

The Dallas Morning News reported Coralic LLC designed the building, and Cadre Construction is the contractor. In its initial stage, the newly established facility is projected to hire up to 30 employees, with the potential for future expansion.

As of July 19, 2023, Dutch Bros. has a total of 838 locations within the U.S. Leading the count among states is Texas, with 167 Dutch Bros Coffee establishments, constituting approximately 20% of the total nationwide network. In DFW alone, the company boasts almost 50 locations. Dutch Bros opened 133 new stores in 2022 and estimates an operation of 1,000 U.S. outlets by 2025.

“For a third year in a row, we’ve exceeded our new shop development targets, doubling our shop count since March 2019, despite unprecedented disruption to communities and the economy,” said Dutch Bros CEO Joth Ricci. “As we continue on our 30+ year growth journey, we’re entering 2023 from a position of strength, supported by a robust new unit pipeline, building market share in existing markets and growing our people systems,”



In August 2022, Dutch Bros said it exceeded $1 billion in systemwide sales for the 12 months, ending in June 2022. The company is projecting full-year 2023 revenues to be in the range of $950 million to $1 billion.