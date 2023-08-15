The Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County (BGCCC) Board of Directors announced that Shawn Wills will be the nonprofit’s new chief executive officer beginning on Aug. 16.

Wills steps into her new CEO role having recently worked for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, where she served as the organization’s chief development officer. During her time there, Wills oversaw all development and fundraising initiatives, in addition to successfully leading a historic $65 million capital campaign.

With over 20 years of nonprofit sector experience under her belt, Wills says that her newfound leadership opportunity with BGCCC will give her the chance to help advance the organization’s mission — which is to provide assistance to all of the young people in Collin County that require it.

“I am honored and extremely grateful to the Board and the selection committee for the opportunity to lead this organization that has been a positive staple in the Collin County community for more than 50 years; and I share the Board of Directors’ vision to ensure that BGCCC remains a fiscally strong, forward-thinking organization that enables all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” said Wills.

Prior to Planned Parenthood, Wills’ work experience included vice president of operations at Women’s Business Council — Southwest; senior vice president of development at Texas Women’s Foundation; chief development officer for CitySquare; as well as manager of volunteer services at KERA, PBS and NPR broadcast stations in North Texas.

During her time at school, the Frisco resident earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Missouri- Columbia, along with garnering non-profit leadership and nonprofit management certifications at Southern Methodist University, among other credentials.

“Our Board is super excited for Shawn Wills to lead our organization into the future,” said Dr. Monigo Saygbay-Hallie, chair of the Board Governance Committee and member of the BGCCC CEO Search Committee. “We are impressed by her track record of leadership and fundraising. Shawn brings the vision, creativity and experience to guide BGCCC towards our 2030 strategic ambitions.”

Established in 1968, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County is a North Texas nonprofit organization that serves more than 4,800 children a year through its various after-school, summer and outreach programs. The organization has seven clubs in total, spread throughout McKinney, Plano, Frisco and Princeton.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County, head over to bgccc.org.