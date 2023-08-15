A luxury gulf resort is coming to Frisco, TX. The Bays Golf Experience and Suites will be a completely unique upscale golf experience located next to the PGA Headquarters.

Through utilizing state-of-the-art technology, The Bays will provide avid golfers with an immersive and unparalleled golf experience. The premium golf destination plans to break ground in the spring of 2025.

The resort will draw inspiration from iconic golf courses like Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and Palm Springs. The Bays will span approximately 18 acres and sit next to the PGA of America’s new headquarters. The boutique resort will feature 24 suites with private hitting bays on each balcony, as well as a TaylorMade custom fitting center.

“Imagine being able to watch your own set of TaylorMade custom clubs expertly made right before your eyes,” said James Meese, an investor behind the Bays. “With the TaylorMade Bays experience, we are offering world-class hospitality to golf enthusiasts who live and work here and for those willing to travel for the very best.”

TaylorMade certified fitting experts will be onsite providing personalized services. Guests will be able to see their custom clubs crafted and have the ability to walk out with their new clubs in hand on the same trip.

“TaylorMade is thrilled to build out a new custom fitting center at The Bays in Frisco. We look forward to welcoming players from around the world and helping them improve their game with the most advanced and innovative products TaylorMade offers,” said David Abeles, President and CEO of TaylorMade.

Golfers will have access to deluxe hitting bays and a 25,000 square foot putting green and chipping areas. Guests will also be able to work on their game with precise ball-tracking software.

In addition, The Bays will feature four stories of top-tier golf entertainment and the largest television in Frisco. The expansive bar will showcase a 100-foot-wide television screen surrounded by ring-style seating from all levels.

“There is nothing like this in the world and my partners and I are ecstatic to bring this must-see destination to life in Frisco,” said Meese.