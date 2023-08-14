Less than three days after Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster in response to wildfires burning across the state, firefighters in The Colony responded to put out a fire on the 5200 block of Gibson Drive.

According to NBCDFW, the fire started at around 2:00 a.m. at one of the houses on Gibson Drive in The Colony before spreading to a neighboring home and a detached garage of a third property. While no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, WFAA reported that four alarms were raised to call for help to contain the flames due to wind and heat conditions. A total of five agencies responded to the alarms.

It is unknown if the course of The Colony’s fire was a wildfire, as the fire department continues to investigate.

Gov. Abbott’s disaster declaration stated that “wildfires that began on July 24, 2023, pose an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in” almost 200 counties across the state. The declaration came after several counties issued burn bans to prevent wildfires from starting and makes all state resources available to combat the threat.

While the number of wildfires this year is lower than in 2022, Texas A&M Forest Service officials said that the multiple consecutive triple-digit temperature days the state experienced this summer combined with the lack of rain and windy weather, creates the perfect conditions for fire to grow and spread.

“When we have days like that, we see more of that extreme fire behavior: very active, very intense fires,” the Texas A&M Forest Service Lead Public Information Officer told Community Impact.

To prevent the spread of wildfires, officials encourage residents to prepare to protect their homes and make evacuation plans in advance.

The Texas A&M Fores Service shared a few tips for residents looking to create fire-resistant landscaping that separates the home and fuels that fire will use to continue burning, including trees and dry grass.

Clean roofs and gutters of dead leaves, debris and pine needles that could catch embers.

Reduce embers that could pass through vents in the eaves by installing 1/8 inch metal mesh screening.

Clean debris from exterior attic vents and install 1/8 inch metal mesh screening to reduce embers.

Repair or replace damaged or loose window screens and any broken windows Screen or box-in areas below patios and decks with wire mesh to prevent debris and combustible materials from accumulating.

Move any flammable material away from wall exteriors — mulch, flammable plants, leaves and needles, firewood piles — anything that can burn. Remove anything stored underneath decks or porches.

Clear vegetation from under large stationary propane tanks.

Create fuel breaks with driveways, walkways/paths, patios, and decks.

Keep lawns and native grasses mowed to a height of four inches.

Remove ladder fuels (vegetation under trees) so a surface fire cannot reach the crowns.

Dispose of heavy accumulations of ground litter/debris.

Remove dead plant and tree material.

Remove small conifers growing between mature trees.

Remove vegetation adjacent to storage sheds or other outbuildings within this area.

For more information to facilitate first responders’ access to your home and improve your home’s resistance to fire, check the Texas A&M Fire Services website.