It promises to become a great week for those who love to be entertained and informed by on-stage or on-screen performances. Whether that means events from the comedic, musical, business or cinematic kind, this week has you covered.

The headliner is a concert from The Smashing Pumpkins, but you can also enjoy open mic comedy, chamber of commerce business presentations and a remasted showing of the movie Coraline. Furthermore, to get active yourself, consider options like a 5K social run and a creative canvas workshop.

Take a look at our selection of the must-go events happening before the real fun begins this weekend. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

When: August 14, 2023 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Pipe and Palette | 6121 West Park Boulevard, Plano

This workshop is hosted by Pipe & Palette in Plano on August 14, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. It allows participants to create captivating art pieces. All ages are welcome to join this artistic experience that promises to produce a collection of unique and visually appealing canvases. Get your tickets now and prepare to bring your creativity to life this week!

When: August 14, 2023 | 7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena’s Laugh Out Lounge | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

This week, join the hilarity at The Comedy Arena’s open mic night on August 14, 2023. Prepare for an uproarious evening as local new and seasoned comics take the stage to share their freshest material. The atmosphere is relaxed and laid-back, promising late-night laughs. If you’re a comic looking to perform, arrive around 6:30 p.m. to sign up and prepare for a fun-filled night of comedy starting at 7:30 p.m.

When: August 14 to 15, 2023 | 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Angelika Film Center | 7205 Bishop Rd, Plano

Experience the enchanting world of Coraline (Remastered) this week at the Angelika Film Center in Plano. This masterpiece by Henry Selick follows a young girl’s adventure through a secret door into an alternate reality that appears idyllic but holds eerie secrets. With an exceptional voice cast, including Dakota Fanning and Teri Hatcher, this suspenseful journey unveils unseen LAIKA archive footage, artifacts and behind-the-scenes insights.

When: August 15, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Tulips | 112 St. Louis Ave, Fort Worth

Mark your calendars for a live performance by the rapper CupcakKe at Tulips on August 10, 2023, starting at 8:00 p.m. You can join the electrifying atmosphere and enjoy the fantastic opportunity to witness CupcakKe’s unique musical artistry in person. Secure tickets for the show this week and get ready to enjoy what promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

When: August 15, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas | 3839 S Fitzhugh, Dallas

This week, catch the Smashing Pumpkins while they perform during their The World Is A Vampire Tour on August 15, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The concert will rock the stage at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas at 3839 S Fitzhugh. Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable musical experience with friends and family, and immerse yourself in The Smashing Pumpkins’ electric performance.

When: August 16, 2023 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Stonebriar Centre | 2601 Preston Rd #1204, Frisco

Visit the book signing event this week for the latest mystery fiction novel For Beyond The Shadows, by award-winning journalist and author Deann Haley Holcomb. The event is on August 9, 2023, at the Barnes & Noble bookstore in Stonebriar Centre, at 2601 Preston Rd #1204 in Frisco. Engage with the author and get your copy signed at this literary gathering.

When: August 16, 2023 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

This week, gather friends and family members to celebrate National Rum Day on August 16, 2023, starting at 10:00 p.m. This celebration is a free event that takes place at Legacy Hall on 7800 Windrose Ave in Plano. As an attendee, you can enjoy tasty $6 Bacardi drinks and daiquiris throughout the day to celebrate National Rum Day in style.

When: August 16, 2023 | 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Whole Foods Market Cityline | 1411 East Renner Road, Richardson

Get ready for a healthy socializing event at Whole Foods Market Cityline in Richardson on August 16, 2023. Participants can engage in a 5K run at 6:30 p.m., accommodating all paces, followed by a convivial hour at The Taproom, the in-store bar. Note that weather conditions apply. Attendees are encouraged to abstain from external food or drink and to imbibe responsibly.

When: August 17, 2023 | 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Lone Star Wine Cellars | 103 E Virginia St, McKinney

This week, prepare for the game season. Hosted by Lone Star Wine Cellars at 103 E Virginia St, McKinney, this event encourages attendees to wear their favorite sports jerseys. Expect a new red wine release, live music and engaging games. Plus, you can enjoy a picnic plate with curated classic tailgate pairings while tasting the wines. Stay tuned for the exciting wine release announcements!

When: August 17, 2023 | 7:30 to 9:00 a.m.

Where: Strikz Entertainment | Address: 8789 Lebanon Rd, Frisco

Start your day with a hearty breakfast and networking opportunities this week. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. with a 5-minute presentation by the breakfast sponsor, followed by a chance for attendees to deliver a 30-second business commercial. Connect with a vibrant crowd of 80-100 business owners, make new connections and enjoy the experience. No registration is needed. Take advantage of this energetic networking opportunity!

Even More Great Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County

Disney Trivia Night At Legacy Hall

When: August 15, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Britney Holmes At Sambuca 360

When: August 15 to 16, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Sambuca 360 | 7200 Bishop Rd Suite # 270, Plano

Hold My Beer & Watch This show With Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen

When: August 16, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: House of Blues Dallas | 2200 N Lamar St, Dallas

McKinney Night Market

When: August 17, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N Tennessee St, McKinney

817 Celebration: Roger Creager & Abraham Alexander

When: August 17, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Will Rogers Auditorium | 1201 Throckmorton Street, Fort Worth

When: September 8 to 10, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Fashion Industry Gallery | 1807 Ross Ave, Dallas

This chocolate festival in Dallas showcases many exhibitors offering unique chocolates to sample and purchase. Delve into the tasty world of chocolate with informative demos and classes, exploring everything from tree to bar to bonbon and more. Visitors of all ages are welcome to savor the delightful chocolate experience. Secure your tickets early to avoid congestion during the staggered entry times.

When: September 14 to 17, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

Join the fun at the Addison Oktoberfest from September 14 to 17, 2023. You can experience the authentic Bavarian celebration with a Texan twist, where visitors don dirndls and lederhosen for four days of revelry in German culture, food, music and bier. Enjoy traditional entertainment on multiple stages and games for beer lovers, kids and dachshunds. Raise your German stein and say: prost!

When: September 21 to 24, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Oak Point Park | 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Celebrate 42 years of ballooning festivities in Plano and Collin County! The excitement takes place from September 21 to 24, 2023. This remarkable four-day festival offers an array of attractions, including entertainment on the main stage, exciting kids’ activities, skydiving displays, a wide variety of delectable foods, a diverse range of merchandise and handmade products and, of course, the awe-inspiring hot air balloons.