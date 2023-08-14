Plano City Council will discuss regulations for short-term rentals (STR) once again, looking for a long-term solution to the issue after issuing a temporary ban in May 2023.

Since 2022, Plano residents have been pushing for regulations after a streak of scandals involving a brothel operating inside an STR and a shooting incident linked to another short-term Plano rental that resulted in bullet holes in a nearby residence.

In June 2023, the council considered a city ordinance that would require registration and self-inspection of STR properties, although the resolution was pushed to Aug. 14, 2023.

“Considering the information that we have received over the last few days and through an executive session regarding Senate Bill 929 and other information that we’re still trying to collect, we are needing to table this item,” said Mayor John Muns during the June 26 council meeting.

Following the council’s decision to table the ordinance, a 20-member short-term rental task force created by the council at the recommendation of consultant agency Gap Strategies suggested that lest the city takes action and properly regulates STRs, frustrated residents might sue the city.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the task force is set to share findings regarding Short-term rentals’ impact on residents in Plano, some form of regulation or enforcement would be good for both neighborhoods and STR operators and appropriate places for STRs in Plano. The city of Plano is set to host a STR study open house on Aug. 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. to discuss the issue and give residents an opportunity to share feedback on the process.

Following the open house, the task force will report its findings to the Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council.

On Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., the city council will discuss the ordinance that would add an article to the Code of Ordinances of the City of Plano requiring the registration of STR properties, providing for procedures for the registration and self-inspections of short-term rentals for operation as well as providing procedures for approval, denial suspension and revocation of the registrations.