As part of a back-to-school special promotion, popular fast food chain McDonald’s will be offering up free breakfast for North Texas educators.

According to news station WFAA, from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, North Texas school employees will be eligible to receive one sandwich and one medium iced or premium roast coffee free of charge at select McDonald’s locations throughout the region.

To receive the complimentary food and caffeinated beverage items, all educational employees have to do is present a valid school district I.D.

The numerous McDonald’s owners and operators participating in the upcoming promotion are reportedly taking part as a way of showing appreciation for the educational staff members across North Texas (via WFAA).

With the beginning of the school semester almost upon us, the fast food chain will be looking to help start the new year off on the right foot for North Texas’ school employees, leaving them saying “I’m loving it” as they head off to mold the minds of the region’s youth.

The back-to-school promotion is limited to one offer per day for each teacher/administrator, and will be available through both the drive-thru and dining in (via WFAA).