Dallas-based restaurant The Saint is currently offering a variety of happy hour specials that will quite literally leave Texans with a giant smile on their faces.

Taking place every Tuesday through Sunday, between 5-6 p.m., The Saint’s happy hour gives visitors the opportunity to partake in several food and drink specials with prices that are especially kind to the wallet.

Hungry guests can slurp down some oysters for the low, low price of $1.50 per shell. In addition, the restaurant is also offering its unique caviar potatoes for just $10, a dish that combines fancy cuisine and comfort food into one elegant dish.

On the beverage side of things, thirsty residents will be ecstatic to learn that The Saint has a lot of great deals going on for its daily happy hour.

For $15 or less, guests can enjoy numerous Tito’s Martinis ($10), a glass of Santa Marina Prosecco ($10), all Saint craft cocktails ($10), a glass of J Vineyards Sparkling 20 ($12), as well as a glass of Lanson champagne ($15).

For when a glass is not enough however, visitors can also opt to upgrade to the bottle versions of the prosecco for $40, the J Vineyards Sparkling for $48 and the Lanson champagne for $60.

Located at Gaston Avenue in Dallas, The Saint is an Italian-inspired steakhouse that prides itself on utilizing Texas ingredients for its one-of-a-kind meal offerings.

Among the restaurant’s dining options include a wide range of steak cuts (wagyu, filet mignon, etc.), an assortment of different seafood-based dishes (mussels, halibut, etc.), elevated pastas (gorgonzola tortellini, sweet corn agnolotti, etc.) and much more.

To learn more about The Saint, or to check out the full menu, head over to thesaintdallas.com.

Photo courtesy of kayla enright

