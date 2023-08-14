Dallas-Fort Worth area real estate agent Belinda Reyna has been selected to be a co-host of the television series Negotiators Luxe.

Negotiators Luxe is a new show that features a number of influential real estate agents as they highlight the people, places and properties that make each city unique.

Each episode of the series takes the audience behind the scenes of local real estate and uncovers hidden gems that exemplify different definitions of “luxury living” in communities throughout the country.

The show says that it handpicked Reyna — and the other featured real estate agents — to co-host because of her “leading expertise, experience, and success” in her local market.

“Belinda is one of only a handful of agents in the country to be selected for the TV show and we at Negotiators Luxe are excited to have her as a co-host,” Mariah Kalhor, national host of Negotiators Luxe.

Reyna is a real estate agent at Ebby Halliday Real Estate, LLC in Richardson, Texas. Her services extend throughout the DFW metropolitan region, including Allen, Frisco and McKinney, to name a few.

Negotiators Luxe says that Reyna will provide extensive local knowledge about North Texas real estate — as well as a plethora of stories — to the show.

“I’m eager for the opportunity to showcase all the people, places and properties that make North Dallas truly special,” said Kalhor. “I hope the viewers will also see this as an opportunity for them to learn and explore the great character and charm of our local communities as they shine on a worldwide stage.”

North Texans that would like to have their real estate stories shared on Negotiators Luxe can reach out to Reyes at (214) 769-6896.

Negotiators Luxe can be watched for free exclusively on The Reveel Streaming Network (available on iOS devices, Android devices, Macbooks, PCs, Roku and Fire TV).