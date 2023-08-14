Don’t miss your chance to win free Birdcall for a year during Birdcall’s Golden Ticket Giveaway.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Birdcall Willow Bend is hosting a Golden Ticket Giveaway.

For the giveaway, the first 75 cars to pass through the establishment’s drive-thru after opening at 11 a.m. will receive a golden ticket.

Each ticket contains a promotional code that will entitle holders to receive $10 of goods from Birdcall every week for 52 weeks.

The $10 can be used for any menu item online or in-store at all Birdcall Texas locations.

There will be one ticket handed out per car. The offer is not valid through third-party delivery services and any unused amounts do not rollover or accumulate.

Birdcall was founded in Colorado in 2016 and now has two locations in Texas — in Frisco and Willow Bend. Recently, Local Profile visited the new Frisco location:

Birdcall Willow Bend is located at 3232 E Hebron Pkwy in Carrollton, Texas. For more information, click here.