If you have dietary restrictions, I feel you. I’m a gluten-free and egg-free gal! It can be difficult to satisfy your palate while still treating your body with care.

If you’re lactose intolerant, vegan, or just tired of going into food comas after eating ice cream — it happens to the best of us — check out these dairy-free ice cream options in Collin County. Your tummy and your taste buds will thank you later.

Sugar Pine Creamery

6832 Coit Rd #270b, Plano

Sugar Pine Creamery specializes in soft serve that goes beyond traditional chocolate and vanilla. They always have six soft-serve flavors, two of which are dairy-free ice cream flavors. Flavors are rotated out every two weeks. Right now the dairy-free ice cream flavors are tomato strawberry and clementine kiwi.

Customers can also choose between several cone flavors: cinnamon brown sugar, midnight vanilla, salted blue corn and pink vanilla. With all the possible color combinations, treats from Sugar Pine Creamery are a feast for your eyes and your tastebuds.

The owners love interacting with their customers, and they’ll remember you if you return — which you’ll definitely want to!

Get dairy free ice cream at Tongue in Cheek Ice Cream! | Photo courtesy of Tongue in Cheek Ice Cream on Facebook

Tongue in Cheek

526 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson

Tongue in Cheek is run by Brett Smith, former Richardson firefighter or twenty years. A lifelong foodie, Brett opened the ice cream shop in 2019. After he retired in 2020, he turned to running Tongue in Cheek full time.

This ice cream shop has 8 dairy free ice cream options: mango, strawberry lemon, cherry limeade, chocolate, lavender, lemon poppyseed, strawberry champagne and raspberry buttercream.

Get dairy free ice cream at OMG Creamery! | Photo courtesy of OMG Creamery on Facebook

OMG Creamery

100 N Ballard Ave, Wylie

OMG Creamery is an old fashioned ice cream shop located in Historic Downtown Wylie. They serve a variety of classic treats, including slow churned ice cream, fried pies, root beer floats, milkshakes and sundaes. They also have grilled cheese sandwiches, brisket hot dogs and waffle fries. Truly a one-stop shop for American cuisine.

This ice cream shop always has 1-2 dairy free flavors. Call ahead of time to check what they have in stock! They are also willing to use any fruit they have on hand to make dairy free ice cream in your favorite flavor.

Get dairy free ice cream at Bruster’s Real Ice Cream! | Photo courtesy of Bruster’s Real Ice Cream on Facebook

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

7650 Stacy Rd Ste 210, McKinney | 1648 FM 423 Ste 100, Frisco

Bruster’s is an old fashioned ice cream chain with 200 independently owned locations in 22 states, Guyana and South Korea. All of their ice cream is made on site and processed in a slow kettle for ultimate creamy goodness.

The dairy free ice cream options are made with coconut milk and include the following flavors: banana, chocolate, chocolate chip, cookies ‘n cream with Oreo, graham central station, mint chocolate chip, strawberry, strawberry-banana and vanilla. Attention to those of you with food allergies: ingredients are included on their website!