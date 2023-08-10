Frisco Independent School District announced that for the 2023-24 school year, parents and fans will be able to watch live streams of most sports events held at the district’s sports facilities through NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine. The platform streams youth local leagues, tournaments and clinics.

According to an official statement from Frisco ISD, SportsEngine installed cameras all across Frisco ISD’s courses used for baseball, basketball, football, soccer, softball, volleyball, wrestling, track and field. Cameras were also installed at swimming and diving facilities as well as in FISD middle school gymnasiums.

“Frisco ISD is proud of the achievements of all its students and thankful for how our community supports the athletics programs,” said FISD Athletic Director Jerry Littlejohn. “We’re excited that our students’ performances and achievements will be showcased on the SportsEngine platform and how it will add to the experience of participants, families and fans throughout the district and beyond.”

Through the SportsEngine-backed website, FriscoSportsLive.com, almost 4,000 FISD sporting events will be streamed annually for all 12 high schools and 18 middle schools in the district. Subscriptions to Frisco Sports Live will give viewers access to all live video streams, live scoring updates as well as on-demand content, along with SportsEngine editing tools that allow viewers to download videos and create highlight packages from the games. The site also provides easy access to purchase tickets for sporting events.

“We’re thrilled to expand this foundational partnership with Frisco ISD to provide its athletes, teams, families and fans unprecedented video coverage across all sports,” said SVP and GM, Youth and Recreational Sports, NBC Sports Next Brett MacKinnon. “Frisco ISD and its athletic department are industry leaders and we share in their vision and commitment to supporting and growing each and every athlete in the district.”

Subscriptions are $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.