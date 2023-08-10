Selling out in minutes, the faceoff between FC Dallas and Inter Miami brought with it a wave of fans and $3 million for Frisco.

Tickets typically range from $30 to $40, were fetching much higher prices of $199, $249, $399 and $499 during the VIP presale. The following day, the general ticket sale sold out in minutes, leading to a resale market surge that elevated ticket prices to thousands of dollars.

That night’s match boasted a full-capacity audience of over 19,000 attendees, all for the chance to witness Lionel Messi’s inaugural Texas appearance as an MLS player.

But the economic impact Frisco saw hit around $3 million, between hotel stays, restaurants, bars and more, according to WFAA. Fans even camped outside of the Plano hotel where the team was staying before a fan was detained and later released after running toward a barrier in front of the Inter Miami bus after catching a glimpse of Messi.

FC Dallas also partnered with restaurants around North Texas to host watch parties for fans unable to snag tickets.

Other areas of Collin County also gained attention after David and Victoria Beckham traveled along Preston Road in search of barbecue. Local Profile previously reported Blu’s BBQ was recommended two the two.

A Facebook video from Blu’s showed the couple entering the restaurant when the restaurant’s manager at the window recognized the co-owner of Inter Miami, “You are David … David Beckham.”

David Beckham ordered the staff recommendation of brisket, as well as pork ribs and pork belly burnt ends. Based on Beckham’s reaction to the food he was impressed. “Wow,” Beckham said in the video.

Living up to the anticipation, Messi netted two goals in a 4-4 draw, a match that Inter Miami ultimately clinched through a penalty shootout. Messi secured the tie-breaking goal with a free kick during the 84th minute. As a result of his double strike, Messi now holds a prestigious position among the top five scorers in Inter Miami’s history.