If you were looking to enjoy the warm weather with some fun summer activities, you are not alone — mosquitoes will join you every step of the way. The Atlanta-based pest control company, Orkin released its annual report on the top 50 mosquito cities in the U.S., and Dallas-Fort Worth came up pretty high on the list.

Orkin’s list is based on both commercial and residential treatment data where the company performed the most mosquito control services between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. For the third year in a row, Los Angeles came out on top of the list followed by Chicago, New York, Atlanta and, jumping one spot since last year in the fifth place, Dallas-Fort Worth.

Mosquito control is vital to keep deadly diseases at bay. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC,) for their disease-spreading ability, mosquitoes are the world’s deadliest animal. Between the spread of malaria, dengue, West Nile, yellow fever, Zika, chikungunya, and lymphatic filariasis, the mosquito kills more people than any other creature in the world.

In America, there are more than 200 types of mosquitoes with a breeding season lasting from early May through September, although some unlucky regions deal with the critters all year round.

Since mosquitoes breed in standing water, one of the most important steps to fight them is by eliminating any standing water sources outside your home. Additionally, the CDC recommends wearing closed-toed shoes and socks, long pants or shorts and long-sleeved shirts. But, of course, mosquitoes can (and will) bite through clothing. So, you should also spray DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil on your clothes and exposed body parts.

As previously reported by Local Profile, in August 2022, the city of Frisco was informed a group of mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile virus, although no human cases were reported. While this is the most common mosquito-borne illness in the U.S., the chances of becoming severely sick are less than 1%.

However, if you or a loved one has been bitten by a mosquito and develops symptoms like headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis, call a doctor immediately.