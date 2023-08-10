Allen-based developer JaRyCo began construction on FarmWorks One this week at The Farm in Allen. The three-story office building spans 102,000 square feet, located at the southeastern intersection of Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Drive.

The FarmWorks One, a Class A office will contribute to the pedestrian-friendly ambiance that encompasses dining, shopping and amusement options. It also stands in adjacency to The HUB, a venue inaugurated in the past year.

FarmWorks One incorporates a range of elements to suit the contemporary office landscape. Among these are outdoor workspaces and amenity zones at ground level, accompanied by balconies on each office floor, complete with power outlets and Wi-Fi connectivity to facilitate outdoor work. The workspace will also be equipped with touchless functionalities spanning from the parking garage and elevators to restrooms and tenant suites.

“We designed FarmWorks One for a post-Covid world, incorporating numerous features that will create a great environment for companies looking to improve efficiencies and teamwork as their employees return to the office,” said Bruce Heller, president of JaRyCo. “FarmWorks One adds the office component to The Farm in Allen to complement the residential, restaurant and entertainment portions, creating a truly walkable place to live, work and play in Collin County.”

According to a statement from JaRyCo, the projected timeline indicates that the office complex will be finished by July 2024.

Additions such as High 5 and Chicken N Pickle, are also set to debut at The Farm in the early months of the following year.

Once complete, The Farm is slated to encompass a total of 1.6 million square feet in office space, accompanied by 142,000 square feet dedicated to retail ventures. The blueprint includes provisions for a 150-key hotel, 60,000 square feet designated for dining establishments, 112 townhomes and 2,400 urban residential units.

The development is also set to showcase the natural features of the area with a 1.5-acre lake, boardwalk restaurants, an extensive network of over 2.5 miles of hike and bike trails, a 16-acre greenbelt adjoining Watters Creek and additional park areas.