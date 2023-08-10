On Aug. 10, 2023, the Children’s Medical Center Foundation, the fundraising arm of Children’s Health, announced the car maintenance services company Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash donated $1 million to support the expansion project at Children’s Medical Center Plano.

In February 2020, Children’s Medical Center Plano announced the groundbreaking of its hospital expansion project that would include a new 395,000-square-foot tower. The new facility, which would almost double the size of the hospital, will house 140 inpatient beds as well as expanded pediatric subspecialty care programs such as cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology and neurology, among others.

The company began planning the expansion ahead of the area’s pediatric population growth, which the provider estimates will reach 3 million children living in North Texas by 2050.

“Children’s Health is grateful to Take 5 for their generous gift to help expand Children’s Medical Center Plano,” said Brent Christopher, president of Children’s Medical Center Foundation, in an official statement. The Take 5 donation will be recognized in one of the new patient family and visitor waiting areas on the Plano campus, providing a welcoming, comfortable space to decompress and rest from what can sometimes be stressful situations. With the support of Take 5, we’re continuing to make life better for children now and for generations to come.”

Through its parent brand’s charitable arm, Driven Brands Charitable, Take 5 donated over $4 million to support children’s hospitals nationwide since its fundraising initiative began.

“As their business grows across North Texas, Take 5 is exemplifying their mission of supporting the needs of the communities where they live and work,” said Christopher about the automotive services company.

“As a proud member of the communities where we live and work, Take 5 Oil Change has been honored to support local children’s hospitals for nearly 20 years,” said Danny Rivera, Driven Brands EVP and chief operating officer. “Community support is part of our culture. With Take 5 Car Wash joining the cause, our commitment is even stronger. We have deep roots in the state with more than 300 Take 5 locations in Texas and our teams in the state are looking forward to supporting the expansion of Children’s Medical Center Plano.”

To date, more than $14 million has been raised in community support for the expansion, including $7.5 million from Bright Industries and $500,000 from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation.