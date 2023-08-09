Whether you are an inside or an outside person, there are a lot of fun events and activities taking place this weekend that you can participate in with your friends and family members. Think of a concert of the Offspring with Simple Plan and Sum 41 in Dallas, gazing at the stars in Frisco, discovering historic McKinney via a trolley ride and much more.

Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat, and get everything planned for an amazing three-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

When: August 11, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: CityLine DFW | 1251 State Street, Richardson

More info

This night market in Richardson offers a perfect evening with happy hour specials from onsite restaurants, live music in the courtyard and a diverse range of specialty vendors showcasing their latest products, including handmade and vintage goods. Enjoy a family-friendly and pet-friendly environment with free admission and parking, all within the CityLine DFW venue in Richardson. Enjoy this exciting event!

When: August 11, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Tulips | 112 St. Louis Ave, Fort Worth

Tickets

Experience a soulful night of music with David Ramirez and Cameron Matthew Ray at Tulips in Fort Worth on August 11, 2023. David Ramirez, known for his dynamic songwriting and captivating performances, will be joined by Cameron Matthew Ray for a memorable evening of acoustic tunes. Take advantage of this opportunity to witness two talented artists live on stage this weekend. Tickets are available now for this intimate concert experience.

When: August 11 to 12, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

More info

Discover the artistry of quilting at this event hosted by the Quilters Guild of Plano this weekend. The show, held at the Plano Event Center on August 11th and 12th, showcases a stunning collection of creative quilts that captivate both quilters and non-quilters alike. Take advantage of the opportunity to explore this exceptional quilt show, shop for quilting supplies and immerse yourself in quilting craftsmanship.

When: August 11 to 12, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St, McKinney

More info

Discover the beauty of En Plein Air art at The Cove in McKinney on August 11 to 12. Three talented artists, Heidi Kidd, Sue Colton,and Dena Davis, will showcase their unique styles with paintings completed during the last year. Connected through the McKinney Plein Air Society (MPAS), they have honed their skills and gained a deeper understanding of light, shadow and composition by painting outdoors.

When: August 11 to 12, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

Tickets

Experience Angela Owen’s hilarious comedy at The Comedy Arena in McKinney from August 11 to 12, 2023. Originally from East Texas, Angela brings her fearless sass and irreverent reflections to the stage. She has performed at renowned venues, including The Addison Improv and The Plano House of Comedy. Enjoy laughing out loud with Angela Owen’s comedic brilliance this weekend. Get your tickets now!

When: August 12, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

More info

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Latin music and dance at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival this weekend. This festival invites you to wear your dancing shoes and enjoy the fun. Experience live bands and DJs playing infectious rhythms, participate in salsa lessons, savor delicious offerings from food trucks and enjoy a lively atmosphere. Enjoy this exciting celebration of salsa music and culture!

When: August 12, 2023 | 6:45 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Frisco Commons Park | 8000 McKinney Rd, Frisco

More info

Join the Texas Astronomical Society of Dallas (TAS) at Frisco Commons Park on August 12, 2023. This popular suburban star party starts 30 minutes after sunset and continues until around 10:30 p.m. Several telescopes will be available for public use. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, binoculars and telescopes to enjoy an evening of stargazing. Check the event description on Google Calendar for any cancellations before heading to the event.

When: August 12, 2023 | 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Where: Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More info

Join this event at the Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall in Plano this weekend to Experience the best of soul, funk and classic hip hop jamz with live DJ performances. Tonic Bar & Lounge on the second floor offers an adult-friendly atmosphere with plush lounges and marble tables, perfect for a night out or a get-together with your friends.

When: August 12, 2023 | 9:30 a.m.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 E 15th St, Plano

More info

Join a free yoga session at McCall Plaza on August 12, 2023. Presented by Plano Arts & Events, this event offers an opportunity to practice yoga in the city’s heart. Enjoy the serene ambiance and experience a revitalizing morning as you connect your mind, body and soul. No registration is required. Just bring your yoga mat and embrace the tranquility this weekend.

When: August 12, 2023 | 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

Tickets

Discover McKinney’s rich history this weekend via a trolley tour on August 12, 2023. The trolley tour begins at Chestnut Square Historic Village and costs $15 per adult. Join the charming McKinney trolley and explore the city’s historic residential and commercial districts. This tour offers a fascinating glimpse into McKinney’s past. Tickets are available at the information booth during farmers market season.

When: August 12, 2023 | 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info

Experience the excitement as the Cowboys take on the Jaguars on a massive 920 sq. ft. video wall this weekend. Enjoy your favorite BBQ, ice cream and cold beer from the PGA District restaurants and retail outlets. Golf enthusiasts can also tee off at the swing and the dance floor. Bring a blanket for seating. Lawn chairs and outside food or drinks are prohibited.

When: August 13, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion | 3839 S Fitzhugh, Dallas

Tickets

Enjoy the Offspring with special guests Simple Plan and Sum 41 on their Let The Bad Times Roll tour at Dos Equis Pavilion on August 13. Prepare for an unforgettable night of punk rock and high-energy performances from three iconic bands. Tickets are available now for this must-see event in Dallas. Join the crowd for a night of nostalgia and rock anthems!

When: August 13, 2023 | 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Texas Pool | 901 Springbrook Dr, Plano

More info

This weekend, visit the Texas Pool in Plano on August 13, 2023, for an event that welcomes mermaids and other fancy fish. Merfolk can enjoy the pool on Sunday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Admission for the Texas Pool merfolk pod is $5, while Texas Pool members swim free, and others pay $10 per person. Dive into the magic of the mermaid world!

When: August 13, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | 300 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving

Tickets

Enjoy the electrifying performance of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on August 13, 2023. You can experience a night of incredible music with the fusion of Trombone Shorty’s jazz, funk and rock style and Ziggy Marley’s reggae rhythms. Get your tickets now to witness this dynamic and unforgettable concert.

When: August 13, 2023 | 4:45 to 6:45 p.m.

Where: Pipe and Palette | 6121 West Park Boulevard, Plano

Tickets

Join this paint your pet event organized on August 13, 2023, at Pipe and Palette in Plano. Bring a photo of your pet and get ready for a fun painting experience with guidance from Pipe & Palette artists. Alcohol consumption is allowed, and you can bring a light snack. All paint supplies, instruction and a take-home canvas on 16×20 canvas are available. Space is limited, so reserve your seat early.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County

Friday Night Summer Movie Series

When: August 11, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info

Texas Sculpts II

When: August 11 to 12, 2023 | 10:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

More info

McKinney Farmers Market At Chestnut Square

When: August 12 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

More info

First Day Photos At Legacy West University!

When: August 12 to 13, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Legacy West | 7700 Windrose Avenue G120, Plano

More info

Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band with Special Guest Todd Rundgren

When: August 13, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Will Rogers Auditorium | 3401 W Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth

Tickets

When: August 19, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

More info

Visit Addison Circle Park for a fantastic evening filled with canine-focused activities, live music, food trucks and more. Pups and their humans can enjoy the pop-up dog park, canine cooldown doggie splash pad, pet treat truck and more. For pint-loving humans, the pints pavilion offers beer sampling from various breweries. Pack a picnic, bring your furry friends and experience an unforgettable pawty in Addison!

When: September 8 to 10, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Fashion Industry Gallery | 1807 Ross Ave, Dallas

Tickets

This chocolate festival in Dallas showcases many exhibitors offering unique chocolates to sample and purchase. Delve into the tasty world of chocolate with informative demos and classes, exploring everything from tree to bar to bonbon and more. Visitors of all ages are welcome to savor the delightful chocolate experience. Secure your tickets early to avoid congestion during the staggered entry times.

When: September 14 to 17, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

More info

Join the fun at the Addison Oktoberfest from September 14 to 17, 2023. You can experience the authentic Bavarian celebration with a Texan twist, where visitors don dirndls and lederhosen for four days of revelry in German culture, food, music and bier. Enjoy traditional entertainment on multiple stages and games for beer lovers, kids and dachshunds. Raise your German stein and say: prost!