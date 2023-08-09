On the morning of Aug. 7, 2023, several individuals attempted to break into the personal vehicle of an off-duty Plano police officer near White Rock Lake in Dallas and engaged in a gunfight with the officer.

According to FOX4, the officer was at the Winsted at White Rock Lake apartments in the Lakewood neighborhood, when he caught a group of people breaking into his car. They allegedly fired first the officer returning gunfire.

The Plano police are not disclosing the identity of the off-duty officer; however, they did mention that he has been a part of the department for over two years. As for the Dallas police, they currently have no suspects and have not yet provided any descriptions. Local Profile reached out to the Plano Police Department for comment but did not receive a response prior to publishing.

The Plano police said at approximately 4 a.m., the off-duty officer was alerted on his phone that someone was tampering with his private vehicle. When the officer went to check on it, he found a group of people trying to break into the vehicle.

According to The Dallas Morning News, no injuries were reported following the shooting, but the officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is active.

WFAA reported that this incident marks the second instance of an early-morning shooting related to a suspected vehicle burglary in East Dallas within the past week. On Thursday, Aug. 3, Jesse Simmons, a Dallas A/C and appliances technician, was shot in front of his residence while confronting an individual attempting to break into his work truck, as stated by the police. As of now, no arrests have been executed in connection with this shooting. While Simmons survived the incident, he is battling to regain his ability to walk, as a bullet grazed his spine.