While you could not tell by the scorching temperatures Texas is experiencing, signs that the end of summer is near are already here — kids are getting ready to return to school, days are getting shorter and trees are changing their foliage. Before you know it, shingle bells will take over the country. But you still have some time left to enjoy everything summer in Collin County has to offer.

Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer.

Visit The Top 10 Parks In Collin County

745 S Allen Heights Dr, Allen

Attention sunset lovers: One of the most beautiful places to watch the golden ball drop is in the grassy knoll of this 40-acre park. (Bring a blanket or folding chairs.) Also dazzling: the smattering of bluebonnets in April. Bethany Lakes has four ponds, and some of the resident swans and geese may follow you around like you are a giant piece of Wonder bread, but they are friendly overall (just keep the snacks at one of the 14 picnic sites). Bethany also has a baseball diamond to catch a game or practice your pitch.

County Road 668 (near Blue Ridge)

It’s a wildflower wonderland here at Parkhill. Watch the sunrise (the park is open sunrise to sunset) over the rolling tall-grass hills and blankets of violet wild petunias, fiery Indian paintbrush and meadow pink flowers among other blooms throughout the year. Keep one eye to the sky: Parkhill is known as a nesting spot for the bright yellow-chested meadowlark and dickcissel birds. Playful butterflies abound.

2996 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney

Bonnie Wenk is the Swiss Army knife of parks: a bit of everything for everyone. Check out the beautiful, wide hiking and biking trails, the five-acre fishing pond stocked with catfish, the playground for kids and its separate park and splash pad for pups. Concerts and movies are held at the waterfront amphitheater. The unique fitness court — with suspended rings and other body-strengthening devices — is the Muscle Beach of McKinney.

5901 Los Rios Boulevard (Between Jupiter and Parker Road)

The 800-acre nature preserve has reached Audubon excellence for good reason: Miles of soft-surface path along Rowlett Creek, a fishing pond with adorable turtles and the surrounding untouched landscape are part of a delicate, protected environment that’s home to legit wildlife including bobcats and armadillo. The glass-like surface of the pond is great for stand-up paddleboarding (BYO non-motorized craft). In the summer, a modest zip line experience makes you feel like one of the resident falcons.

8000 McKinney Road, Frisco

A beautifully manicured lawn surrounds the dramatic pavilion at this 63-acre park. There is a large fishing pond stocked with hungry trout, a popular 2.3-mile paved path (that’s about 5,000 steps for all you Fitbit counters) and Hope Park, a large inclusive playground. But the most impressive part of Frisco Commons is the Veterans Memorial Plaza and the Veteran’s Walk of Honor which circles past monuments and plaques commemorating war heroes from 1902, when the city was founded, to WWII and beyond.

6701 Coit Road, Plano

Street-style and bowl enthusiasts rejoice: All skateboarders are welcome at this destination within Carpenter Park. The ledges, ramps and stair sets vary in size for anyone who wants to try something new or step up their game. The unique lighting system here means you can skate at cooler temps and have more time to perfect that ollie. The shaded shelter area is clutch for those who want to watch the show.

4300 Co Rd 1006, McKinney

Erwin Park is among the best places to go for a bike ride while taking in the beautiful prairie landscape. Covered by wildflowers year-round, the eight miles of cross country trails are a triedand-true favorite. There are also two bike repair stations in case you blow a tire. But what makes this spot extra special is the new Erwin Park Skills area — a six-line beginner, intermediate and advanced difficulty downhill jump line drop course. There is no other facility in Collin County like it.

7001 W. Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney

This skate-friendly oasis has 30,000 square feet of concrete so bladers of all skill levels can move comfortably. The skatepark is also a favorite among skateboarders, but note that no bikes or motorized vehicles are allowed. We love that the park was designed with multiple shade structures to keep everyone cool — well, as much as possible — and that the amphitheater-style structure with limestone seating raises the shelter bar for all parks. Note: The skatepark is closed during wet weather.

201 St Mary Dr, Allen

There is so much room for activities here: The Edge is one of the largest skate parks in the state, so expect a good mix of novice and expert talent showing off around the bowls and especially at the BMX-specific track. The V-shaped layout design creates a natural flow with 900 feet of possibility for insane jumps, tricks and sweet downhill turns. Note: Get your fix during the day, because there are no lights at the track.

6701 W Parker Rd, Plano

Arbor Hills offers some of the most family-friendly trails; it’s common to see parents and strollers as well as dogs on leashes here. For families and leisure bikers, three miles of paved bike trails wind around the entire reserve with some light hills. For the more experienced, 2.8 miles of dirt trails loop around part of the preserve, though these are closed when the weather is rough.

Let’s Play! Here’s just a few of our favorite local

playgrounds. Spirit Park, Allen

Treehouse playground features bridges, rope bridges and slides. Liberty Playground at Windhaven Meadows

Park, Plano

This large all-abilities playground includes a splash pad. Monarch View Park, Frisco

A great option for

young kids, set among

beautiful gardens. Windmill Playground at Frontier Park, Prosper

A big wooden play town with nice murals and some unusual climbing, as well

as a small splash pad. Bethany Ridge Park, Allen

Vibrantly colored playground with tall steep slides and fun climbing for big kids. Green Park, Allen

This “first responder” playground is modeled after a fire station and police station.

Enjoy The Top 10 Restaurants For Summer Lovers

Image courtesy of guave tree cuban cafe and cantina

104 S Chestnut St, McKinney

After eight years on the road as an uber-successful food truck (including a stint on The Great Food Truck Race), we are beyond thrilled that The Guava Tree is serving their signature Cuban cuisine in this quaint counter-order restaurant in downtown McKinney. It’s comforting to know that the guava and cream cheese puffed pastries, gorgeous Cuban

sandwiches and fresh mojitos are in the same place every day.

Can’t-Miss Dish: Loaded Yuca fries with garlic mojo sauce and spicy black beans.

2617 Sentinel Wy Ste 400, Melissa

Don’t let the strip-mall location throw you off: A light but satisfying menu with savory duck wings, prosciutto and fig crostinis and flourless chocolate cake await inside this new wine bar. Or enjoy a flight of red wine on the outdoor patio (the firepit is fabulous in the spring). Expect an impressive list of live local talent on Friday and Saturday nights.

Can’t-Miss Dish: Tres carne flatbread.

Image courtesy of hoff’s steaks and steins

Hoff’s Steaks and Steins

5454 Main St #123, Frisco

This German-style steakhouse has the meats. And the best part is that the artisan ribs, steak and beef are all locally-sourced. For serious steak lovers, the 32-ounce tomahawk — affectionately named “The Hoff” — is so coveted, they recommend you call in advance to make sure they have it (presumably to avoid meat-centric tantrums in the on-site

beer garden).

Can’t-Miss Dish: The stick burner BBQ for a sample of brisket, candy-back ribs and bratwurst served with German potato salad (Friday and Saturday only).

Image courtesy of mr. Po’s boys

232 Town Pl, Fairview

Delete your dating apps: The spicy Mr. Jerk sandwich is about to steal your heart. Or maybe the mild-mannered Ms. Patricia with fried green tomatoes and collard green slaw is more your speed. Either way, Mr. Po’ Boys’ highly anticipated restaurant serves up creative combinations and hearty portions to satisfy all sandwich lovers. And all the sauces, spices and dressings are made from scratch, including the jalapeño vinaigrette, the blackening seasoning and roux for the gumbo po’ boy (not a typo).

Can’t-Miss Dish: The Mr. Thompson flank steak sandwich topped with a fried egg, tomato, arugula and spicy remoulade.

Image courtesy of lombardi cucina italiana

6655 Winning Dr, Frisco

If you think “fatto a mano” (Italian for handmade) is fun to say, wait until you order the fettuccine with caviar and jumbo prawn in a lemon cream sauce. Delizioso! Seated in a corner table for two, with impressive chandeliers twinkling overhead and beautiful olive trees strategically placed around the dining room, the intoxicating mixture of food

and world-class wine makes Lombardi the hottest spot to celebrate la dolce vita.

Can’t-Miss Dish: Tagliatelle alla Bolognese.

Image courtesy of suburban yacht club

5872 TX-121 suite 104, Plano

Restaurant 33’s latest and greatest feels like being whisked away to a seaside social club in Venice Beach, California. The breezy indoor/outdoor space claims prime real estate on The Boardwalk and reigns as the perfect spot for people-watching ad happy hour. The menu offers a mix of Baja street food, fresh seafood and cheeky, innovative tropical drinks (the vodka-based basic beach is served in pink flamingo floaties).

Can’t-Miss Dish: The chile-dusted fresh

catch sandwich.

Nerdvana’s star wars day. Image courtesy of nerdvana.

5757 Main Street #112 & #111, Frisco

In what world do Candyland and Mario Kart serve as the amuse-bouche to gourmet entrees like braised short ribs from a scratch kitchen? At Nerdvana, of course. The family-friendly bar and restaurant is a winner for its choose-your-own-adventure style of video and board games, creative handcrafted cocktails and gourmet menu. Cheers to being a nerd.

Image courtesy of farm + feed

7401 Lone Star Dr B120, Plano

Enter the “Village” of this post-apocalyptic-themed restaurant bar and get ready to play: Video game consoles including the coveted PS5, board games and chess are a few of the options to choose from scattered in vignettes around the 8,000-square-foot venue. The booths, couches and fun stations are cozy and feel like playing in your own living room if you had a gourmet chef serving buttermilk-fried cod and 24-hour marinated beef brisket sliders on bao buns. The vegan burger is a delicious surprise as are the milk and cookies.

Image courtesy of the stix ice house

301 Eldorado Pkwy #100, McKinney

We love the variety of games here — disc golf, whiffle ball, cornhole, pool — and the tire swings are the perfect spot to relax after a burger, sandwich or too much Frito pie.

Image courtesy of pinstack

635 N Central Expy, Allen

The name might ring a bell. After time in the strike zone, try the WTF platter: a ridiculous amount of wings, tenders, fries and tower of onion rings. The LED rock climbing wall is challenging; try non-peak hours (before 5 p.m.) to avoid crowds.

Image courtesy of the greens at little wooden penguin putting course

212 N Oklahoma Dr, Celina

You know that friend who takes winning too seriously? Bring that person to the Little Wooden Penguin to play The Greens. The 18-hole, no-frills putting course will test your skills for sure, but the surrounding elements — a fun bar with handcrafted cocktails, live music and food trucks — help foster more camaraderie than competition. Or, if your friend gets out of line, distract them with something shiny in the on-site home goods shop.

9410 Dallas Pkwy Suite 150, Frisco

When it comes to throwing sharp objects and drinking beer, Stumpy’s is our favorite place to go (in Frisco anyway). Reserve a pit online — there are only 10 and they go fast. We recommend bringing your own beer and the friendly Stumpy’s will put it on ice. If you happen to go full lumberjack and break the board — because of course you will — ask your instructor if you can take the piece home for a souvenir.

Image courtesy of puttery

5762 Grandscape Blvd Suite 105, The Colony

Puttery is an experience. Or a vibe. It’s definitely the only place in the county where you can sink a hole-in-one past a giant book in a library-turned-mini-golf course while sipping a martini and devouring gourmet lamb sliders. But hold off on the second drink before trying the Illusion course. The black and white checkered flooring, wavy walls and polka dots signal the trippy entrance into the nine-hole adventure that will leave you feeling like you — not your ball — fell down the rabbit hole.

1011 S Greenville Ave, Allen

Terrified of gutter balls? Head to the gutter-free bumper lanes at JB’s — technically they are for kids but you’re young at heart! Regular bowling is equally fun here — the mini corn dogs are a delight — but we are big fans of cosmic bowling on Saturday night when the music turns up, the lights go low and the lanes glow.

Image courtesy of top golf

1500 Andrews Pkwy, Allen

Before you go, make reservations online: Like most of the locations in this popular chain, the Allen Top Golf is packed with Tiger Woods wannabes swinging for the fences — and various holes, zones and angry birds, depending on your game of choice. Just in case you’re not on your game — the giant nachos piled high with pinto beans, cheese and smoked chicken is a perfect distraction.