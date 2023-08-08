The boutique women’s clothing brand from Nashville, Kittenish will host a small grand opening event to celebrate its second location in Texas on the second level at Galleria Dallas on August 19, 2023. The event will feature light refreshments for guests and festive decor.

Kittenish was founded by country/pop singer Jessie James Decker in 2014, after the first season of the popular reality TV show Eric & Jessie: Game On where she starred with her husband, Eric Decker, at the time a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos.

Initially, the brand started as a collaboration collection that sold out instantly. Over the next few years, Decker would take full creative control over the e-commerce brand until opening its first brick-and-mortar store in 2019 in Nashville, Decker’s hometown.

“I was waiting for the perfect moment and opportunity, as far as location goes, and a spot opened up in The Gulch, and spots never open up in The Gulch,” said Decker about the opening of Kittenish’s first store. “I was like, ‘That is it. That is the spot.’ That was a sign that it was time.”

The brand features fun and intuitive clothing inspired by everyday and contemporary fashion and offers looks perfect for any occasion — from a night out with friends to a slow Sunday morning at home. “The message of Kittenish is simple. Just feel beautiful and confident in your own skin,” said Decker. Kittenish also offers a wide selection of accessories and swimwear.

Since opening the first store in Nashville in 2019, Kittenish has opened locations in selected cities in the country, including Tampa, Florida and Dallas, at West Village in 2021, making the upcoming store the fourth location for the boutique brand. The 1,100 square feet Galleria Dallas store will be located on the second level next to CottonOn.