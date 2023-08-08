During their visit to North Texas for the FC Dallas- Inter Miami match, Victoria and David Beckham pleasantly surprised everyone by making an impromptu visit to Blu’s BBQ on Preston Road in Collin County.

Victoria Beckham, known for her role as “Posh Spice” in the iconic 90s ensemble Spice Girls, took to social media to share their outing to Blu’s, marking it as their initial destination upon reaching Texas. WFAA reported the Beckhams likely made a pit stop at Blu’s en route to Frisco from Preston Road.

David Beckham sported the same jacket at Blu’s that he later wore to the FC Dallas game that evening, a moment that drew considerable excitement and attention as he and Victoria made their grand entrance.

A Facebook video from Blu’s showed the couple entering the restaurant when the restaurant’s manager at the window recognized the co-owner of Inter Miami, “You are David … David Beckham.”

“Tell me your favorite,” Beckham told the manager Rahul Bagchi.

“You,” the Bagchi said, only to quickly realize that Beckham was inquiring about food. He offered the brisket as a recommendation.

According to The Dallas Morning News, David Beckham ordered brisket, pork ribs and pork belly burnt ends. Based on Beckham’s reaction to the food he was impressed. “Wow,” Beckham said in the video.

During an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Bagchi reported that the Beckhams arrived in Dallas on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, with appetites to satisfy. Seeking a nearby eatery, they enlisted the help of their driver, who promptly directed them to Blu’s.

“I’m shaking right now,” Bagchi said. “I’m a huge, huge fan.”

That night’s match boasted a full-capacity audience of over 19,000 attendees, and ticket costs reached soaring heights, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars, all for the chance to witness Messi’s inaugural appearance in Texas as an MLS player.

To watch the full clip, visit Blu’s Facebook — or visit in person to try their barbecue.