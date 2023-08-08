Omni PGA Frisco Resort recently announced that its entertainment hub, the Monument Realty PGA District, will be playing host to an 80’s themed bash in benefit of a good cause on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The retro-style event will feature a live music performance from Dallas-Fort Worth-based band 80’s Mix Tape, as well as a costume contest where attendees can earn prizes for donning totally tubular attire — including a $300 PGA District credit for the first prize winner.

The 80’s inspired party will kick off the beginning of Hunger Awareness Month, a nationwide campaign that raises awareness about hunger issues throughout the country.

As part of the cause, PGA Frisco is encouraging all event attendees to show up with canned goods and non-perishable food items. All food items collected at the event will be donated to Frisco Family Services, a local social services organization that helps individuals facing hunger.

“Omni PGA Frisco Resort is much more than a destination for guests,” said Jeff Smith, VP and managing director at the property. “We are committed to being good neighbors and an integral part of the community.”

The Hunger Awareness Month party is part of a larger initiative that is organized by Omni Hotels & Resorts.

For each stay at any of its hotels, Omni says that it will be donating one meal to a family in need. In addition, as a PGA Tour partner, Omni also says that it will help provide four meals for a family in need for every birdie-or-better-made shot during each PGA Tour event.

For more information about Omni PGA Frisco Resort, or to book a stay in support of fighting hunger, head over to omnipgafriscoresort.com.