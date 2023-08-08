Covering an expanse of 760.8 acres, a $1.45 billion master-planned community called Mosaic, is bringing homes — and more — to Celina in 2023.

Located north of the Windsong Ranch development in Prosper, Mosaic will encompass a total of 2,820 lots. Prosper development company Tellus Group will provide builders with the initial set of 435 lots for the project.

Designed as an extension of Tellus Group’s Windsong Ranch venture in Prosper, the upcoming development spans over 2,000 acres and encompasses 600 acres of open space. Home prices on 40 to 70-foot lots are expected to go from the lower $400,000s to around $1 million. According to the Celina Record, the development is nearly fully sold to builders.

The development will feature residences crafted by builders including American Legend Homes, Bloomfield Homes, Cadence Homes, Highland Homes, Perry Homes and Tradition Homes. The range of lot sizes ranges from townhomes to single-family home plots.

Mosaic will showcase a lifestyle theme rooted in nature, inspiring residents to forge connections with their surroundings. Each residential plot within the community will be conveniently positioned within a five-minute stroll of a greenway or park for residential use. Within Mosaic is 47 acres dedicated to open green spaces, parks, a network of trails, fishing piers and imaginative play zones. Each of the homes spanning Mosaic’s 760 acres will be integrated into an environmentally conscious landscape, offering residents the opportunity to embrace more of a nature-inspired way of life.

Mosaic, located in the Prosper Independent School District zoning, has two amenity centers that include pools and a lazy river. The development is also just a mile away from the Dallas North Tollway, providing easy access to the many neighboring cities in North Texas.

There is no set date for move-in-ready homes, but builders are expected to have homes produced in 2023.