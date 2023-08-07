Great food, drinks, activities and entertainment are always good to add to your agenda and incorporate into your list of things to do for the week. For this week, that means, among other things, they come in the forms of a premium wine & BBQ pairing experience, a Boy George & Culture Club concert, a mountain bike race and a Dallas Mavericks trivia night.

Photo: fer gregory | shutterstock

When: August 7, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Angelika Plano | 7205 Bishop Rd, Plano

Tickets

Experience the chilling atmosphere of Stanley Kubrick’s psychological horror masterpiece, The Shining, at Angelika Plano this week on August 7, 2023. This classic film, inspired by Stephen King’s bestselling novel, stars Jack Nicholson in one of his most iconic roles. Enjoy seeing this scary film that has left a lasting impact on the horror movie genre. Tickets are available now.

When: August 7, 2023 | 7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena’s Laugh Out Lounge | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

Tickets

Visit The Comedy Arena this week for an exciting open mic night to experience a stand-up comedy show featuring local comics, seasoned veterans and newcomers trying out their material and jokes. Get ready for late-night comedy in a laid-back and chilled atmosphere. If you’re a comic looking to perform, arrive between 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. to sign up and deliver 5-7 minutes of material.

Photo: larisa duka | shutterstock

When: August 8, 2023 | 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lone Star Wine Cellars | 103 East Virginia Street, McKinney

More info

Experience a premium Wine & BBQ pairing this week. Certified wine experts will lead you through a unique journey of wine and BBQ pairings, explaining complementary flavor and texture profiles. Limited to only 16 seats, this interactive class suits wine beginners and connoisseurs. The package includes five deluxe wine tastings and five BBQ staples like brisket and jalapeno poppers. Reserve your spot now!

When: August 9, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | 300 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving

Tickets

This week, you can experience The Amplified Echoes with Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Enjoy this incredible night of music as these two acclaimed bands take the stage to rock the crowd with their powerful performances. Get your tickets now and be part of a memorable concert filled with electrifying music and unforgettable moments.

Photo: fer gregory | shutterstock

When: August 9, 2023 | 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Plano House of Comedy | 7301 Lone Star Drive, Plano

Tickets

Make sure to catch Jamie Shriner and her friends this week at The Plano House of Comedy on August 9, 2023. This night features Chicago’s own Jamie Shriner, known for her entertaining style of comedy and humorous original songs that touch on various topics, including her hearing loss, mental illness, body image, womanhood and being queer. Some of the best comedians from Texas and beyond will join Jamie.

When: August 10, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

More info

Enjoy the best free summer concerts in Addison at Vitruvian Nights Live; this week with Uptown Funk, a Bruno Mars tribute band. This event happens at the amphitheater in Vitruvian Park. It features live music, food trucks and outdoor games and lets you be part of a vibrant atmosphere. Take advantage of experiencing this fantastic event during the week with your friends and family member!

Photo: real sports photos | shutterstock

When: August 10, 2023 | 5:00 to 8:20 p.m.

Where: Erwin Park – Hilltop Pavilion | 4300 Co Rd 1006, McKinney

Register

This family-friendly weeknight mountain bike race in McKinney aims to provide an enjoyable experience for all participants. Returning racers can use their number plates from the previous week, while new racers will receive a number plate upon arrival. Please arrive early, and for new racers, check the race rules for instructions on mounting the number plate. Enjoy a thrilling race.

When: August 10, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion | 3839 S Fitzhugh, Dallas

Tickets

Join Boy George & Culture Club for The Letting It Go Show at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on August 10, 2023. Experience a night filled with iconic hits and the unique sound of this legendary band. Boy George’s captivating vocals and Culture Club’s infectious energy will make this a memorable concert. Get your concert tickets now for an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment.

Photo: brocreative | shutterstock

When: August 10, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

Join the fun at a Dallas Mavericks trivia night on August 10, 2023, at Legacy Hall in Plano. Test your knowledge of your favorite NBA team and compete with fans to win prizes while you enjoy delicious stadium snacks. Form a group of up to six players, bring a smart device to submit your answers and prepare for a rowdy and exciting night! Tickets are limited, so secure yours now.

When: August 10, 2023 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Haywire | 5901 Winthrop Street #Ste 110, Plano

Reserve

Join this event at Haywire Plano’s 3rd-floor rooftop patio on August 10, 2023. It promises a fun-filled evening with bandana stitching, coastal crafts, photo-ops, pop-up shops, a floral cart, a best-dressed giveaway and a create-your-cocktail tequila bar by Mijenta tequila. Enjoy delicious summer cocktails while DJ Yuna sets the mood with a mashup of coastal cowgirl hits. Reserve your spot now.

Even More Great Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County

Moms And Mimosas

When: August 9, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Star | One Cowboys Way, Frisco

More info

G)I-DLE

When: August 9, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Texas Trust CU Theatre | 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie

More info

Chamber Works Networking

When: August 10, 2023 | 7:00 to 9:00 a.m.

Where: Strikz Entertainment | Address: 8789 Lebanon Rd, Frisco

More info

McKinney Night Market

When: August 10, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N Tennessee St, McKinney

More info

Zella Day With Okey Dokey

When: August 10, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Club Dada | 2720 Elm St, Dallas

Tickets

When: August 19, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

More info

Visit Addison Circle Park for a fantastic evening filled with canine-focused activities, live music, food trucks and more. Pups and their humans can enjoy the pop-up dog park, canine cooldown doggie splash pad, pet treat truck and more. For pint-loving humans, the pints pavilion offers beer sampling from various breweries. Pack a picnic, bring your furry friends and experience an unforgettable pawty in Addison!

Photo courtesy of claire cowman – the artsy publicist

When: September 8 to 10, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Fashion Industry Gallery | 1807 Ross Ave, Dallas

Tickets

This chocolate festival in Dallas showcases many exhibitors offering unique chocolates to sample and purchase. Delve into the tasty world of chocolate with informative demos and classes, exploring everything from tree to bar to bonbon and more. Visitors of all ages are welcome to savor the delightful chocolate experience. Secure your tickets early to avoid congestion during the staggered entry times.

When: September 14 to 17, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

More info

Join the fun at the Addison Oktoberfest from September 14 to 17, 2023. You can experience the authentic Bavarian celebration with a Texan twist, where visitors don dirndls and lederhosen for four days of revelry in German culture, food, music and bier. Enjoy traditional entertainment on multiple stages and games for beer lovers, kids and dachshunds. Raise your German stein and say: prost!