Whataburger, the iconic Texas fast food chain, is ready to celebrate its 73rd birthday with a special promotion for fans. Beginning on Aug. 7 through 8, customers will be able to get a free burger at all participating restaurants.

Just like with motels, the postwar boom that followed WWII brought an explosion in automobile sales which in turn, moved tourists from traveling on trains to their own vehicles and those road trips could get pretty long. And just like that, the golden age of drive-in restaurants was born.

One of these restaurants opened on August 8, 1950, by Harmon Dobson. It was a tiny burger stand offering burgers so big people needed both hands to hold the five-inch buns. The first Whataburger location was an instant success that allowed Dobson to expand the business, and by the end of the decade Whataburger number 21 was opening in Pensacola, Florida, the first location to make it out of Texas.

Now, the restaurant is celebrating its history not only with promotions for fans but also by giving back to its community. Through the company’s charitable program, Whataburger Feeding Students Success, and partner All for Lunch, Whataburger will relieve $73,000 of school lunch debt for children in the communities it serves.

But, how can you get both hands on that tasty burger? The National Whataburger Day celebration is an exclusive promotion for Whataburger Rewards members. If you are not one of them, don’t fret, you are still on time. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Download the Whataburger App on the App Store for iOS or get it on Google Play for Android.

Create a Whataburger Rewards account. It’s free to sign up!

Have placed at least one order on the app within the past 12 months to be considered an active user.

And that’s not all! For the die-hard fans, on August 8 customers who visit the restaurants will get collectible table tents of the inaugural National Whataburger Day.