Tickets to the FC Dallas-Inter Miami match were a hot commodity and sold out in minutes.

According to USA Today, tickets went on sale Thursday morning and sold out in record time — 22 minutes. If you weren’t fortunate enough to snag a seat, North Texas is hosting plenty of watch parties for fans to enjoy.

FC Dallas partnered with local bars and restaurants for select matches this season Watch parties will also include exclusive prizes, merchandise giveaways, drink specials and more.

Here are watch parties in and near Collin County:

Legacy Hall – 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, Tx

Rugby House – 8604 Preston Rd #100, Plano, Tx

Jakes (Frisco) – 6195 W Main St. Frisco, Tx

El Chingon – 2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, Tx

Harwood Arms – 2823 McKinnon St., Dallas, Tx

Jakes (Addison) – 14920 Midway Rd. Addison, Tx

If you want to watch the match from the comfort of your own home streaming the Leagues Cup matches is possible via the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ at a cost of $12.99 per month, while Apple TV subscribers can avail it for $39. Non-subscribers, on the other hand, have the option to pay $14.99 per month or $49 for the entire year.

The MLS Season Pass can be accessed by fans in over 100 countries and regions through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles and the web at tv.apple.com.

Frisco residents are already seeing the Messi-mania take over the town. Fans who are still looking for tickets are looking to pay a pretty penny for resale marketplaces, with some tickets selling for $20,00.

“At the beginning of the tournament, I was not expecting us to take on Inter Miami CF,” said FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco during a post-game interview on August 2, 2023. “We are going to welcome Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF until the game starts. It will be a dream to play against Messi.”

The game will be played at Toyota Stadium on Aug. 6, 2023. The time has not yet been announced, but the match would likely begin sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.