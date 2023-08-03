Plano residents looking to take a refreshing summer dip in an outdoor pool will soon be only able to do so on Saturdays and Sundays.

Through a post on their Facebook page, Plano Parks and Recreation announced that the city’s outdoor pools will be closed on weekdays, moving to a weekend-only schedule beginning on Aug. 7 through Labor Day (Sept. 4).

According to Plano Parks and Recreation, the change in pool availability coincides with the majority of aquatics staff having to depart for the upcoming college or high school semester.

In the same post, the city department also mentions that Jack Carter Pool will be closing early this season on account of lifeguard staff shortages. The pool will join the others in being open weekends only for the next couple of weeks (Aug. 5-6 and Aug. 12-13) before ultimately shutting its doors for the summer on Aug. 14.

The outdoor pools at the Liberty, Oak Point and Tom Muehlenbeck recreation centers will continue to be open and will operate under non-summer hours starting on Aug. 7.

For weekday swimmers, the indoor pools at Oak Point Recreation Center, Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center, Carpenter Park Recreation Center and Plano Aquatic Center are open the majority of the week, with varying hours each day.

For more information on pools hours throughout the city, head over to the City of Plano website.