In honor of the USA Mullet Championships this August, Plano-based Frito-Lay presents the Down for Everything corn chip, embracing the spirit of the iconic hairstyle by giving away 1,000 free mullet cuts throughout the month.

“People express themselves with their hair, and since we’re seeing this tremendous resurgence of the mullet hairstyle, we’re excited to help people embrace their individuality by making it easier than ever to rock this epic look while enjoying an iconic snack like Fritos,” said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of brand marketing at Frito-Lay. “As the brand that’s all about authenticity and comfort in being yourself, we’re on a mission to help our fans go with the flow — literally — this summer with our Free Fritos Flow Fridays at every Floyd’s Barbershop location nationwide.”

According to Frito-Lay, every Friday through Aug. 25, free mullet haircuts can be booked at all Floyd’s Barbershop locations. To book your own mullet visit floydsbarbershop.com and select the Fritos Flow Mullet when booking an appointment.

“Mullets are back! We’ve been seeing an uptick in the number of customers requesting them, and we want to embrace that,” said Patrick Butler, senior director of creative and technical education at Floyd’s Barbershop. “That’s why we’re so excited to team up with Fritos to help make it the hairstyle of the summer by providing free mullet cuts at all our locations every Friday in August.”

Fans with the “boldest and most daring” mullets can also enter the USA Mullet Championship for the chance to win $10,000, or share a photo on social media for a chance to win a year’s supply of Fritos.

Enter the USA Mullet Championship:

Three competitions are open in August, including the 18+ Men’s (virtual), 55+ Men’s/Women’s (virtual), and 18+ Men’s/Women’s live event at the Illinois State Fair on August 12. To register for the competitions, visit mulletchamp.com.



Share their Fritos Flow:

To enter, fans can post a photo of their mullet on Instagram tagging @officialfritos with #FritosFlow and #Sweepstakes. For more information and official rules, click here.

“Because of how in demand this haircut has been, we anticipate appointments booking quickly, so get yours while you can,” Butler said.