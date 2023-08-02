With headliners like Post Malone and Killer Mike taking the stage this weekend and you having the opportunity to relish back-to-school ice cream, brunch mimosas and oysters during National Oyster Day, three great days of fun, delights and entertainment are a guarantee.

And, of course, since we promise you over 15 things to do for the weekend in this post, there is much more to discover.

Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat, and get everything planned for an amazing three-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: new africa | shutterstock

When: August 4, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Enjoy a movie night under the stars this weekend. On August 4, 2023, head to The Monument Realty PGA District in Frisco, lay out your blanket and settle in for the film as your favorite movie concessions and sweet treats from Margaret’s Cones & Cups await you. No outside food and beverages are permitted. Have fun during this enchanting movie night experience!

When: August 4 to 5, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

The Comedy Arena presents the hilarious Carmen Morales this weekend. Catch her captivating style, incorporating quick wit and outlandish ideals, on August 4 to 5, 2023, at The Comedy Arena in McKinney. She has entertained audiences internationally with a perfect blend of assertiveness, likability and vulnerability. Grab your tickets and prepare for a night of fun and laughter at The Comedy Arena!

Photo: ekaterina_str | shutterstock

When: August 4, 2023 | 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

Where: Allen Public Library | 300 N. Allen Drive, Allen

Enjoy a pencil box decorating event on August 4, 2023, at the Allen Public Library. This event is an activity for students in grades 4 to 6, where they can decorate their wooden pencil boxes for the upcoming school year. Please note that space is limited to 35 participants. Tickets are available at the children’s desk 30 minutes before the program starts.

When: August 4, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: House of Blues Dallas | 2200 N Lamar St, Dallas

Experience the dynamic musical performance of Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival: The High & Holy Tour this weekend. On August 4, 2023, you can head to House of Blues Dallas for an all-ages event featuring special guest Trackstar the DJ. Enjoy this unforgettable night of music and entertainment by getting your tickets today at the House of Blues Box Office or online.

Photo: george h baker | shutterstock

When: August 4 to 6, 2023 | 10:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

From July 8 to August 26, 2023, this blockbuster show features the works of 12 highly recognized sculptors from across Texas. Following the great success of last year’s inaugural exhibition, the event showcases a diverse range of sculptural works crafted from various materials, including wood, marble, fiber and more. Explore the talent and creativity of these artists in a captivating two-month exhibition.

When: August 5, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State St, Richardson

Head to CityLine Plaza in Richardson this upcoming weekend and join in the fun of making a spring-themed wood container project with succulent plants. Customize your design to suit your taste while spending your time laughing, sipping and tapping into your green thumb. No garden experience is necessary, as you will receive supplies and instructions. Take this opportunity to combine creativity and relaxation in a delightful setting.

Photo courtesy of the saint

When: August 5, 2023 | 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Saint | 2633 Gaston Ave, Dallas

Join the oyster and caviar happy hour kick-off at The Saint, just in time for National Oyster Day! On August 5, 2023, head to The Saint to indulge in $1.50 oysters and $10 caviar potatoes to celebrate the occasion. The offering is available at the bar and lounge every Tuesday through Sunday during happy hour. But that’s not all. The new happy hour also features discounted cocktails and spirits.

When: August 5 to 6, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Join in on August 5, 2023, at The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall in Plano. Gather your brunch besties and indulge in the bubbly delight of a mimosa bar every Saturday and Sunday. Enhance your glass of sparkling with fresh fruit or a cotton candy garnish for that extra sparkle. With nearly 20 eateries, you will find your favorite meal to complement the mimosas.

Photo courtesy of shell shack

When: August 5, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Shell Shack | Multiple locations

Take advantage of the opportunity to Celebrate National Oyster Day at Shell Shack. Join the festivities on August 5, 2023, at any of the multiple Shell Shack locations, where you can indulge in the mouthwatering delight of $1 oysters on the half shell. For a delicious and enjoyable experience, head to Shell Shack and make the most of this Oyster Day celebration. Please call (844) 588-2722 for more information.

When: August 5 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

Discover the charm of the Historic McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square this weekend. You can immerse yourself in the delightful atmosphere where history meets the present and experience a unique way of shopping in the open air. Embrace a more natural and balanced approach to your weekly or occasional shopping as you browse the award-winning market and enjoy the array of fresh produce and artisanal goods in this vibrant setting.

Photo: shineterra | shutterstock

When: August 5, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Join the back-to-school ice cream social and school supply drive on August 5, 2023, at The Monument Realty PGA District. You can enjoy a fun-filled evening with ice cream, a movie under the stars and face painters. Margaret’s Cones & Cups offers $1 ice cream cones to those who donate school supplies benefiting Frisco ISD. Some of the most needed items include wide-ruled notebook paper, composition notebooks and construction paper.

When: August 5, 2023 | 4:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Academy Frisco | 11955 Coit Road, Frisco

The Legacy Academy Frisco hosts an open house this weekend on August 5, 2023, where you can experience a splash-tacular time with games, music and fun for the whole family. Discover the state and nationally-recognized child-care program and take advantage of exclusive registration discounts available only at the open house. Take advantage of this opportunity to improve your child’s education.

When: August 5 to 6, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Legacy West | 7700 Windrose Avenue G120, Plano

Capture the excitement of the first day of school with a professional photoshoot at Legacy West University in Plano. You can pose in front of the vibrant locker display for a unique and fun back-to-school picture. Photos are complimentary, but registration is required, and spots are limited. You need only one registration per family/group. Take advantage of this opportunity for a memorable back-to-school experience.

When: August 5 to 26, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park Amphitheater | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Latin music and dance at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival this weekend. This festival invites you to wear your dancing shoes and enjoy the fun. Experience live bands and DJs playing infectious rhythms, participate in salsa lessons, savor delicious offerings from food trucks and enjoy a lively atmosphere. Enjoy this exciting celebration of salsa music and culture!

Photo: mubashir abbas zaidi | shutterstock

When: August 6, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion | 3839 S Fitzhugh, Dallas

Join the electrifying concert experience from Post Malone: If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying. On August 6, 2023, head to Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas for an unforgettable night of music. You can witness the chart-topping artist, Post Malone, deliver a powerful and emotional performance. Secure your tickets for this must-see event, filled with hit songs and incredible energy.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County

Life Transformation Program With Swami Mukundananda

When: August 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Radha Krishna Temple | 1450 N Watters Rd, Allen

Black Joe Lewis w/ Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers + Cut Throat Finches

When: August 4, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Tulips | 112 St. Louis Ave, Fort Worth

National Oyster Day At Urban Seafood Co.

When: August 5, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Urban Seafood Co. | 1004 E. 14th Street, Plano

Donuts With Superheroes

When: August 5, 2023 | 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: The Sanctuary Music and Events | 6633 Virginia Pkwy #102, McKinney

Leela James

When: August 5, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: House of Blues Dallas | 2200 N Lamar St, Dallas

When: August 19, 2023 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

Visit Addison Circle Park for a fantastic evening filled with canine-focused activities, live music, food trucks and more. Pups and their humans can enjoy the pop-up dog park, canine cooldown doggie splash pad, pet treat truck and more. For pint-loving humans, the pints pavilion offers beer sampling from various breweries. Pack a picnic, bring your furry friends and experience an unforgettable pawty in Addison!

Photo courtesy of sara burgos, sunwest communications

When: September 14 to 17, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

Join the fun at the Addison Oktoberfest from September 14 to 17, 2023. You can experience the authentic Bavarian celebration with a Texan twist, where visitors don dirndls and lederhosen for four days of revelry in German culture, food, music and bier. Enjoy traditional entertainment on multiple stages and games for beer lovers, kids and dachshunds. Raise your German stein and say: prost!