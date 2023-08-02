Get ready to indulge in a month-long culinary celebration as DFW Restaurant Week returns while supporting the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope. From August 7 to September 3, 2023, you can treat yourself to delightful lunches, dinners and brunches at some of the finest restaurants across North Texas.

This year’s event marks a special anniversary, promising an array of unique dining experiences. Reservations open Monday, July 10, when the official list of participating restaurants is unveiled, and reservations become available.

Here are the restaurants participating in Collin County:

Plano

Crú food & wine bar

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar

7201 Bishop Rd., Plano, TX 75024

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

5905 Legacy Dr., Suite A120, Plano, TX 75024

Tommy Bahama

7501 Windrose Ave., Suite D160, Plano, TX 75024

Del Frisco’s Grille

7200 Bishop Road, Suite D9, Plano, TX 75024

Fogo de Chão

5908 Headquarters Dr., Ste. K150, Plano, TX 75024

Kona Grill

5973 W. Parker Rd., Plano, TX 75093

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

7250 North Dallas Parkway, Suite 110, Plano, TX 75024

Moxies

8451 Parkwood Blvd., Plano, TX 75024



EBESU

1007 E 15th St., Plano, TX 75074

Knife

6121 West Park Blvd. Suite RS9, Plano, TX 75093

Pappas Delta Blues

3916 Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX 75093

Steve Fields Steakhouse

4900 West Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093

Princi Italia

3300 Dallas Parkway Ste. 120, Plano, TX 75093

Frisco

City works eatery & pour house

City Works Eatery & Pour House

3680 The Star Blvd., Suite 1300, Frisco, TX 75034

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

2440 Parkwood Blvd., Frisco, TX 75034

Dee Lincoln Prime

6670 Winning Dr. Suite 400, Frisco, TX 75034

Lounge by Topgolf

3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033

Ryder Cup Grille

3725 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033

The Apron

4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033

For the full list of participating restaurants in North Texas, visit dfwrestaurantweek.com.