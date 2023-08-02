The Blue Mesa Grill at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano is getting ready for their 27th Annual Hatch Chile Festival this August. Throughout the month guests can sample a variety of dishes featuring these distinctive New Mexican chiles.

The festival highlights the distinct taste of Hatch chiles that can only be found in peppers grown in Hatch, New Mexico. In celebration, Blue Mesa Grill will be featuring an array of mouthwatering Hatch Chile menu specials this August.

These specials will include Crispy Hatch Strips with ancho crema; the Hatch Rellenos filled with either cheese with a blue corn crust, smoked chicken or garlic-basil shrimp and the Smoked Chicken Stacked Enchiladas topped with an easy over egg. Guests with a sweet tooth will also not want to miss the Hatch Cajeta Swirl Brownie served with vanilla ice cream and fresh berries.

Menu highlights for August will also include the Pineapple Hatch Margarita. The signature cocktail of the festival will blend the smoky flavors of grilled pineapple with the smoothness of Olmeca Altos Reposado tequila.

The celebration will culminate with the Hatch Chile Festival Buffet Dinner on Thursday, August 17. Event attendees will be able to indulge in these distinctive New Mexican Chiles, which will be incorporated into a variety of delectable dishes. This special dinner will include traditional pozole and rellenos, Hatch glazed salmon, shrimp and grits, stuffed chicken, carne asada, as well as a build-your-own street taco feature.

Other Blue Mesa Grill locations in North Texas will also feature the special menu:

DALLAS 14866 MONTFORT DR. 972.934.0165

FORT WORTH 612 CARROLL ST. 817.332.6372

PLANO 8200 DALLAS PKWY. 214.387.4407

The dinner will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5–9 p.m. and is $25 a person. Reservations are encouraged, call the Blue Mesa Plano, 8200 Dallas Pkwy., at 214-387-4407.