On the morning of Aug. 2, 2023, a fiery collision occurred on U.S. Highway 75 in Plano, causing a complete standstill in traffic and generating dense smoke in the vicinity. Emergency crews were present at the scene, allowing the fuel to burn off safely.

The Plano Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Carr told Local Profile they expect the fire to burn “a little longer” and the road would remain closed for several hours, impacting the morning rush hour, due to the ongoing fire and thick smoke. The Texas Department of Transportation also tweeted that there is no estimated time for reopening.

WFAA reported that the accident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 75 close to Parker Road. The collision involved a tractor-trailer, and as a result, two individuals were transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered not life-threatening.

Shortly after the accident, Plano Fire-Rescue was dispatched to the scene of the fire. Upon arrival, they discovered the fuel truck overturned and on fire. Crews will remain at the scene until further notice.

According to the police, the crash was initially triggered when a tanker truck lost control, skidded along the road and eventually caught fire. During this incident, the tanker collided with three other vehicles. A passerby was able to stop and get the driver of the tanker truck out of the cab. No additional injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 75 are experiencing delays as well. At around 7 a.m. Plano Police said traffic from the accident was backed up more than 5 miles. NBCDFW said drivers are recommended to take George Bush/190 and travel north from there until they pass Parker Road. Drivers can also exit U.S. 75 at Arapaho Road, Campbell Road or Renner Road, going east to Plano Road north.