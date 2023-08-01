The drive-thru specialty coffee chain, Scooter’s Coffee will be this year’s title sponsor of Frisco’s annual college football game.

“On behalf of Scooter’s Coffee franchisees, employees and partners, we are delighted to enter into this exciting new relationship with the Frisco Bowl and ESPN Events because they amplify all the good in college football and make a difference through education, leadership and community,” said Joe Thornton, president of Scooter’s Coffee.

The Frisco Bowl was officially dubbed the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl, which will be held on Dec. 19, 2023, at 9 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

“We are excited to welcome Scooter’s Coffee as the new title sponsor of the Frisco Bowl. Their focus on people and quality aligns perfectly with our mission of providing a positive and memorable postseason college football experience for traveling teams, fans and the local community,” said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN events, which owns and operates the Frisco Bowl.

The game will be televised on ESPN. Teams participating in the bowl will be announced in early December. Scooter’s Coffee announced the multi-year title sponsor agreement on July 31, 2023.

“Through the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl, we look to deepen the connections with our loyal customers, future customers, and our franchisees; and we also are looking forward to making new connections with football fans across the country. Coinciding with this sponsorship, at a later date, we will announce a partnership with a community organization that supports our youth,” said Thorton.

Founded in 1998 in Nebraska, the coffee chain will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2023. Today, the chain has 700 stores operating across 29 states. The company is aiming to have 1,000 stores operating nationwide by mid-2024.

Scooter’s offers an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, cold brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, savory breakfast options and kids menu items. For more information, click here.